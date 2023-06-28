AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd said he wasn’t physically or emotionally prepared for the NFL last season and plans to be more prepared now that he knows what to expect.

“Speaking personally from my perspective, my body just wasn’t really up for the task,” Lloyd said, via Jaguars.com. “I thought it was, but it wasn’t. It started off as the body, then it shifted to the mind – just, really, letting the negative things that people say about me get to me a whole lot. But that’s ‘Welcome to the NFL.’ I will be so much more prepared, understanding now what to expect and truthfully, just remaining in the right spirits.”

Texans DE Jerry Hughes credited the team’s training staff for helping keep his body in shape even as he ages.

“I mean, we got a really good staff here,” Hughes said, via Texans Wire. “What they do as far as in the kitchen, getting us to refuel our bodies, they’re always giving us every bit of information we can to take as far as what to put in it.”

Hughes added that the team’s training staff is amongst the best in the NFL.

“The training staff, they do a fantastic job of any kind of bumps, bruises, tight muscles, whatever you name, they can work it out and fix it for you,” Hughes said. “I lean heavy on them because we got one of the best staffs here in the NFL. When you got that in-house, it’s hard to kind of miss game days. That’s really what you want to optimize.”

Titans Titans RB Derrick Henry said he’s met with GM Ran Carthon and isn’t worried about the trade rumors surrounding him. “Talking to him, meeting him in person. I’ve put a face with the name,” Henry said, via ESPN. “Just doing all of those things. When we get to football, we’re not worried about that other stuff.” Henry added that he went to voluntary OTA’s to help get a jump start on learning the team’s new offense. “It’s a completely new offense, so I just came in here trying to learn everything,” Henry said. “I tried to get in here as early as I can to learn and fly around.”