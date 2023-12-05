AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman, Mike Vrabel, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman has 314 career catches in his first four seasons with the team, passing Hall of Fame WR Marvin Harrison‘s 311 catches.

“It’s always good to come out and do it consistently,” Pittman said, per the team website. “Last week, it was another high-volume game. Just being there and making those tough catches. There were some tough catches that I should have made today that I would like back, but that’s just how it goes. That’s football. They’re good players, too. I just have such a high standard.”

“He’s consistent every time he goes out there,” Colts HC Shane Steichen added. “(He) just came up back-to-back games with 100 yards receiving. Just the consistency that he plays with week in, week out, his preparation he puts into it, his toughness and his physicality, it’s special.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said firing ST coordinator Craig Aukerman was the best thing for the team moving forward.

“I had a conversation with Craig, and (we’re) going to move on and make a change there on our leadership on the special teams unit,” Vrabel said, via Titans Wire. “I am excited about the possibility of Tom Quinn leading that group. Tom is going to take over those duties. He brings a lot of experience and knowledge, he’s a great teacher. So, hopefully we’ll be able to continue the stuff that we’ve done well, which there have been plenty of things that we’ve done well, and hopefully eliminate those mistakes that cost you. I want to thank Craig for what he has done for us, certainly in the time that I’ve been here, but felt like this was the best thing for the team and for the players moving forward.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said RB Derrick Henry is not in concussion protocol: “We checked on him last night, then checked on him in the morning.” (Turron Davenport)

Vrabel also revealed that DL Jeffery Simmons will be out for a few weeks and will miss their upcoming matchup with the Dolphins as a result. (Jim Wyatt)