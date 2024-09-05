AFC Notes: Derwin James, Courtland Sutton, Travis Kelce, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton revealed many teams expressed interest in a trade for WR Courtland Sutton in the last three to four months. (Mike Klis)

He continued on San Francisco's interest in Sutton: "It's a bit of a stretch relative to the specifics. I read the same thing you read and I would say we didn't get nearly as far down the road as she may have reported. It's insignificant. For me to comment on every call that comes into George or myself would be ludicrous." (Klis)

Payton mentioned the team would do right by LB Jonas Griffith after they had to release him with an injury settlement. (Chris Tomasson)

He talked about how difficult Griffith's injury is: "It's tough. Tough on him, tough on everyone. He went through process of getting released and what was a little bit unusual is … they discovered more an issue with his ACL. It wasn't one event specific." (Klis)

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James said he’s trying to reclaim himself as one of the best safeties in the league after struggling at points last season.

“I turn on the tape every day,” James said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “I’m not a liar, like complacent, like, ‘Oh, I’m playing good. I’m playing good.’ No. I know that’s not the way I know I can play. That’s not the way I know I can feel. And I don’t want to feel like that.”

James said he’s received a lot of encouragement from new DC Jesse Minter this offseason.

“Man, just play the way you know how to play,” James said. “Play the way you know how to play and just have fun. I want to see that smile. I want to see you out there lighting up the room. I want to see your game.”

James mentioned he’s looking to simplify things on the field and play within himself once again.

“I just remember looking back and saying, ‘Man, how do I want to play?’” James said. “I’m playing my best football when I’m having fun, not thinking, seeing the ball, seeing the check downs, going to kill them and just making plays on the ball. So I just really had to get back within myself. It wasn’t like I needed to go lift or get stronger. I’m still the same strength, still the same speed. It’s really just simplifying my mind and just saying, ‘Man, you Derwin James, bro. Get back to having fun.’”

Daniel Popper notes that the Chargers are listing FB Scott Matlock as a defensive lineman as well as a fullback.

The Chargers worked out G Jack Anderson on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

Chiefs

The Chiefs released RB Louis Rees-Zammit in the final rounds of roster cuts and he quickly caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad. Kansas City GM Brett Veach outlined where he feels Rees-Zammit fits best and thinks Jacksonville’s international presence played a role in not returning to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

“Running back, maybe a big slot receiver, I think he does have some potential as a returner. I’m not sure he couldn’t be a kicker,” Veach said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “I mean, he had an outstanding leg, and with this new rule, he can do some different things, provide some versatility.”

“I think the Jacksonville thing, and their relationship overseas and what that brings to the table, going overseas twice a year. I think that was probably something that interested him, phenomenal kid, phenomenal worker, and again, just thinking back on the tremendous amount of progress he made in a short amount of time, I think he’ll continue to grow and develop, and I think he found a really good spot there in Jacksonville.”

When asked if the Chiefs will limit his snaps in 2024, TE Travis Kelce responded: “No and I probably wouldn’t have listened to them anyway.” (Nate Taylor)

responded: “No and I probably wouldn’t have listened to them anyway.” (Nate Taylor) Chiefs RB Samaje Perine ‘s one-year, $1.5 million deal includes $290,000 guaranteed, per Aaron Wilson.

‘s one-year, $1.5 million deal includes $290,000 guaranteed, per Aaron Wilson. Chiefs first-round WR Xavier Worthy on his first NFL game: “I feel like I’m real comfortable understanding the system and the nuances. Why we do things. I wouldn’t say nerves. I feel like I’m ready.” ( on his first NFL game: “I feel like I’m real comfortable understanding the system and the nuances. Why we do things. I wouldn’t say nerves. I feel like I’m ready.” ( Aaron Ladd