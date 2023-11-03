AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said TE Tanner Hudson has earned an opportunity on their active roster after being promoted from the practice squad.

“He’s earned it. Let’s start with that,” Taylor said, via Jay Morrisson of ProFootballNetwork. “He’s earned an opportunity to get up. It’s more about maybe him than anything else, just earning that opportunity. That’s the right way to reward guys when it makes sense.”

Hudson is grateful for his chance to be promoted and feels like the coaching staff trusts him.

“It means everything,” Hudson said. “It just shows that they’re trusting me to prepare and be able to go out there and use my talents to help this team win.”

Joe Burrow thinks developing trust with players comes from reps in practice.

“It comes with reps in practice and game reps,” Burrow said. “I would say it just depends on the opportunities that you get. When you have guys that work really hard to get better, and you have guys that own their role on the team, that’s the quickest way to do it.”

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he needs to be on the “same page” with their staff after initially feeling ready to go for Week 7, only to suffer another injury: “We all gotta be on the same page. I told the guys that I was ready Indianapolis week. That was my decision. And look, I wasn’t ready. I tried to jump the gun a little bit and it didn’t go our way,” per Jake Trotter.

said he needs to be on the “same page” with their staff after initially feeling ready to go for Week 7, only to suffer another injury: “We all gotta be on the same page. I told the guys that I was ready Indianapolis week. That was my decision. And look, I wasn’t ready. I tried to jump the gun a little bit and it didn’t go our way,” per Jake Trotter. As for Week 9, Watson said he’s “not sure” about playing against the Cardinals. (Trotter)

Steelers

Steelers second-round CB Joey Porter Jr. feels like he is ready to take the next step in his career, believing the team has done right by easing him into his role so far.

“I’ve got the highest confidence right now in myself in what I can do on the field,” Porter said, via the team website. “Now that they gave me nuggets and eased me into the role, it was the best situation for me even though it stunk at the time because at the end you just want more. But I feel like they played it right and now I am ready.”