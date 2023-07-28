AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Patriots, Texans

Browns

The Browns are currently holding their training camp away from the noise of the city and GM Andrew Berry has been taking reporter questions about how QB Deshaun Watson is adjusting to an upcoming season in Cleveland following the media attention that surrounded him last year.

“I think this is going to be a big year for him, professionally and personally,” Berry said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “We think he’s in great shape physically. He’s been really good on the field. And I love what he’s done off the field. So very excited about him.”

“Feel really well, feel really good, comfortable being around the guys, the locker room, the coaching staff, the organization, and just the city of Cleveland,” Watson said. “So having an opportunity to go into the season with a full offseason, locked in, focused, it definitely feels good, and I want to continue to keep channeling and cherishing all that energy and positive energy that’s been spread around this organization.”

Watson commented on his different mindset after he returned from suspension last season and struggled, throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

“The whole situation changed me,” Watson added on his suspension. “In a situation where I just had to lock in on myself, channel and really know who I’m surrounding myself with and just really who’s going to be there and support me even when I’m at my lowest point and the last few years were definitely my lowest point in my life. But that’s part of life. I just grow from it, I learn from it. I continue to move forward and push forward and continue to show my real character, my real personality and who I am. Things that people don’t really get to hear about. Especially last year, it’s been the media directing and narrating something else. … [my story] has been kind of overshadowed.”

Patriots

Is Patriots third-rounder Marte Mapu a linebacker? Is he a safety? In the immortal words of El Paso taco shell girl, por que no los dos? (why not both?)

“I think it kind of goes to the evolution of the game — having guys being able to play multiple positions and growing up playing multiple positions in high school and college,” Patriots S Adrian Phillips said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Seeing him out on the field, it all looks comfortable to him. It looks like stuff he’s seen before.”

Phillips has carved out a prominent role as a dime linebacker for the Patriots. Fellow S Kyle Dugger is big enough to play linebacker in the modern NFL at 6-2 and 220 pounds and Mapu is about the same size as him.

“Depending on what package we’re in, what personnel is on the field, [LB or S are] interchangeable. So learning both is essential,” Dugger said.

Texans

Texans WR Noah Brown said it’s apparent why S Jalen Pitre is dominant on the field due to his great practice habits.

“Coming out here and being able to practice with him for about two, three weeks, you see how he does it on game day because he does it on the practice field,” Brown said, via Texans Wire. “He’s a creature of habit and he has great habits — great player.”