AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Deshaun Watson

Browns QB Deshaun Watson publically apologized ahead of a lackluster performance in the team’s first preseason game.

“I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson told Aditi Kinkhabwala. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

“I know I have a lot of work to put in, especially on the field to be able to make sure I’m ready to play whenever that time comes whenever I can step back on the field,” Watson continued. “But also, the biggest thing is I want to continue counseling and I want to make sure that I’m growing as a person, as an individual for my decision-making on and off the field. I want to make sure that I’m just evolving in the community as much as possible, and that is for the Cleveland community, that is the NFL community and beyond.”

Ravens

Ravens K Justin Tucker said his goal wasn’t to become the league’s highest-paid kicker but “it does have a nice ring to it.”

“Listen, this deal, for sure, checks all the boxes for me,” Tucker said, via ESPN. “And for all intents and purposes, this is the type of deal that will more than ensure that I will be a Raven for life. And for that alone, I couldn’t be happier.”

Tucker joked with Ravens HC John Harbaugh that a new deal could get done between him and the team in about five minutes. Turns out, that was the extent of the duration of the deal.

“And sure enough, it took about five minutes,” Tucker said. “There’s the saying in business that [with] a good deal, maybe neither side gets exactly what they want and neither side is happy, so it’s a good deal. But in this case, I believe everybody is super stoked, and I think that makes a great deal.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin commented that second-year RB Najee Harris is expected to take a “significant step” in leadership following the departure of Ben Roethlisberger.

“I think he’d be prepared to take a significant step in terms of embracing leadership and responsibility, regardless of who else is in the huddle with him,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “That’s just where he is, and what he’s done and where he desires to go.”

Harris mentioned that he is often one of the last players to leave the practice field.

“If I’m the last one on the field, I know something deep down, maybe it’s subliminal, I’m working harder than everybody,” said Harris.

The Steelers hosted LB Bryce Notree for a visit, according to Aaron Wilson.