AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Cleveland OC Ken Dorsey on the LT situation: "That whole scenario we're taking day by day, see where things shake out as we go throughout the week. I think we're in a good spot with whoever's out there playing for us." (Scott Petrak)

Dorsey also spoke on OT Jack Conklin: "Jack is a pro, great vet with great experience. We'll look at all the different scenarios to make sure guys are comfortable and confident when they go out there." (Zac Jackson)

Browns WR Amari Cooper was asked about the trade rumors for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: "I didn't talk to anybody. Neither here nor there. I'm just focused on Week 1". (Jackson)

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic outlined his observations from the Ravens as they get the season started.

With Simpson preparing for his first start in Week 1, Zrebiec believes the coaching staff wanted him to be as prepared as possible which explains the large rep count.

Zrebiec mentions DT Travis Jones as a breakout player for 2024 as he’s improved his pass rush and run defense and will see an increased role.

as a breakout player for 2024 as he’s improved his pass rush and run defense and will see an increased role. Regarding fourth-round WR Devontez Walker, Zrebiec could see him being a healthy scratch to start the year due to his lack of contributions on special teams while they prioritize his development.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said G Spencer Anderson‘s versatility reminds him of Cardinals and former Steelers OT Kelvin Beachum.

“His versatility was a calling card that allowed him to sustain, but the longer he’s here, you’d better specialize in a certain area,” Tomlin said of Anderson, who has lined up at all five line positions in practice and the preseason. “Really his growth and development kind of reminds me a lot of Kelvin Beachum, if you remember years ago. Versatility was kind of his calling card, but then he settled into the tackle position and went on to — Beach might still be playing. I think he is. Spence will be fortunate if he has a Kelvin Beachum-like story.”

With rookie OT Troy Fautanu (knee) out, Tomlin points out that second-year OT Broderick Jones has experience at right tackle

“Obviously he’s worked a lot at right,” Tomlin said. “We’re going to continue to watch that as we progress through the week because versatility has been an asset for him and us.”

As for Pittsburgh’s receiving core, Tomlin said he has grown more comfortable with the group throughout the offseason program and specifically praised Scotty Miller and Van Jefferson.

“I’m comfortable with the performance of these guys,” Tomlin said. “(I) had some questions, even dating back to spring, and to be quite honest with you, I probably went into the receiver room a couple weeks into camp and told them that. I just believe in being really transparent. But the consistency with which those guys performed in Latrobe and with team development has made me more comfortable, and specifically I’m talking about Scotty Miller and Van Jefferson. I just can’t say enough about the consistency with which they’ve performed, their floor. They behave like veteran NFL players, and that’s provided some comfort in the midst of the transition that comes with dealing with new people and getting acclimated in that way.”