Steelers Owner On Aaron Rodgers: ‘He Does Want To Come Here’

Steelers owner Art Rooney II was asked about the team’s interest in signing free agent QB Aaron Rodgers.

“We’re still kind of getting the same signals that we’ve been getting recently. He does want to come here so I do think we may get word soon,” Ronney said, via SteelersNow.com.

Josina Anderson reported recently that the Steelers communicated with Rodgers at the beginning of the week that “they would like to receive an answer from him before the Draft (at least 48 hours).”

Anderson added: “[The] Steelers know the outcome of that conversation.”

Dianna Russini reported that the Steelers and Rodgers continue to maintain dialogue about a possible contract, and Pittsburgh is waiting on the veteran quarterback’s final decision. However, she says no timetable has been set by either side.

Pittsburgh passed on taking a quarterback in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft and still has a need at the position with Mason Rudolph currently set to inherit the starting role.

The Rodgers saga continues as he remains unsigned despite talks with the Steelers stretching up to this point.

Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and gave some insight as to why he still doesn’t have a team with the draft rapidly approaching.

“I’m at a different phase in my life. I’m 41 years old. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention,” Rodgers said, via Brooke Pryor.

“I have a lot of things that are taking my attention, and have beginning in January, away from football. That’s been where I’ve been focusing my attention on. Making a commitment to a team is a big thing,” he continued.

When talking about his visit to Pittsburgh, Rodgers said he was trying to do so without drawing much attention, but was spotted because of his car rental.

“Obvioulsy went out to Pittsburgh. Tried to do that as quietly as possible. A lot of people think I’m desperate for attention. I flew into a different airport. I got a malibu rental car, drove the malibu rental car to the facility, back side practice field.” (Pryor)

Rodgers had good things to say about Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, saying he’s “more than he even thought” after their first discussion. He also brought up his prior relationships with OC Arthur Smith and QB coach Tom Arth, per Farabaugh.

He was also asked if the Steelers have given him a deadline to decide whether he wants to sign or not.

“This entire time I haven’t felt like I owe anyone a decision at any point. This is my life now … I’ve been upfront with them about that. If you need to move on, if you need to do something, by all means.” (Pryor)

“I want to emphasize I’m not holding anyone hostage. I’m just going through a lot in my personal life that has to take precedent at this point. When the commitment is made it has to be an all-in thing.” (Ray Fittpaldo)

Speaking at the league meetings, Steelers owner Art Rooney II told reporters the signs are “pointing in that direction” when asked about the team’s pursuit of adding Rodgers, per Gerry Dulac.

Pittsburgh has clearly had its sights set on Rodgers for a while now, but the quarterback has been in less of a rush to put pen to paper. Asked how long the Steelers would wait for Rodgers, via Brooke Pryor, Rooney responded, “Not forever, but a little while longer.” He added he did not envision the process taking as long as it has.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.