AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns QB Deshaun Watson confirmed that he met with the NFL and was honest during the meetings: “I did everything they asked me to.” (Adam Beasley)

Watson was then asked by Browns reporters why he should be believed over 26 women: "I understand that question and I definitely respect it. … I've been honest and I've truthful with my stance, I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone." (Albert Breer)

Watson would not say if he was interested in settling any lawsuits at this point in time: “I want to clear my name and be able to let all the facts come out in the court of law.” (Jonathan Jones)

Steelers LB Myles Jack outlined the differences between the culture in Pittsburgh versus Jacksonville, saying accountability and communication are key reasons why the team is successful.

“It’s the culture man and that’s what people always say, but coming from where I came from and coming here, you see why this team is successful,” Jack said, via Jags wire. “The mission is clear, there’s no secrets. If there’s a problem, it gets addressed right then and there. And I feel like that’s the only way to win — if everybody is held accountable. So I have enjoyed it, it’s been great.”

Jack remembered Pittsburgh’s crowds when the team played, and beat, his current team twice in 2017.

“That was a fun year, for sure,” Jack said. “But the main thing I remember (about Pittsburgh) is the crowd, because we didn’t get too many crowds like that in Jacksonville. So, just seeing the (Terrible) Towels going crazy… the energy and atmosphere, coming out pregame, hearing the crowd go crazy, the energy. Because typically in Jacksonville we didn’t get too many games that were really packed like that.”