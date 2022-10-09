AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Deshaun Watson
- Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing.
- Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects of his NFL-mandated treatment program, which is necessary for reinstatement.
- Watson can return to the team facility for meetings on Monday, but he won’t be able to practice until November 14.
Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says that CB Denzel Ward has confusion after sustaining a concussion. (Scott Petrak)
- Stefanski says that he needs to do a better job getting K Cade York shorter field goals, adding he has faith in him making kicks moving forward. (Petrak)
- Browns QB Jacoby Brissett following the loss: “It’s gonna turn. I trust myself and the guys in the room.” (Petrak)
- Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney on the Browns’ defense: “Not good. We got the names and the pieces on paper but we got to come out here and put it together. I expect a lot out of this defense. And right now, we ain’t showing up and doing it.” (Jake Trotter)
Steelers
- It was confirmed by the Steelers that TE Pat Freiermuth suffered a third concussion in two years, which could see him miss multiple weeks, according to David Chao.
- Steelers CB Levi Wallace also entered the concussion protocol during the loss to his former team in Buffalo. (Adam Schefter)
- Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the loss to the Bills: “No need to sugarcoat it. We got handled today. Nothing mystical about it.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Tomlin told reporters that the response from QB Kenny Pickett following a low hit was “appropriate.” (Pryor)
- When asked if he was satisfied with the effort, Tomlin replied: “Satisfied with the effort? We got smashed. What are we doing here, man?” (Judy Battista)
