AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Deshaun Watson

  • Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. 
  • Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects of his NFL-mandated treatment program, which is necessary for reinstatement. 
  • Watson can return to the team facility for meetings on Monday, but he won’t be able to practice until November 14. 

Browns

  • Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says that CB Denzel Ward has confusion after sustaining a concussion. (Scott Petrak
  • Stefanski says that he needs to do a better job getting K Cade York shorter field goals, adding he has faith in him making kicks moving forward. (Petrak)
  • Browns QB Jacoby Brissett following the loss: “It’s gonna turn. I trust myself and the guys in the room.” (Petrak)
  • Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney on the Browns’ defense: “Not good. We got the names and the pieces on paper but we got to come out here and put it together. I expect a lot out of this defense. And right now, we ain’t showing up and doing it.” (Jake Trotter)

Steelers

  • It was confirmed by the Steelers that TE Pat Freiermuth suffered a third concussion in two years, which could see him miss multiple weeks, according to David Chao.
  • Steelers CB Levi Wallace also entered the concussion protocol during the loss to his former team in Buffalo. (Adam Schefter)
  • Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the loss to the Bills: “No need to sugarcoat it. We got handled today. Nothing mystical about it.” (Brooke Pryor)
  • Tomlin told reporters that the response from QB Kenny Pickett following a low hit was “appropriate.” (Pryor)
  • When asked if he was satisfied with the effort, Tomlin replied: “Satisfied with the effort? We got smashed. What are we doing here, man?” (Judy Battista)

