AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Tyler Loop, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DL Myles Murphy said he talked with the team’s brass and understands them not picking up his fifth-year option.

“I knew it was a possibility,” Murphy said, via Bengals Wire. “Duke and everyone upstairs, they’ve been pretty transparent on ‘we spent a lot of money this offseason.’ So, it does make sense. We talk. No hard feelings. We talk about everything, so really, just doing my job right now, getting ready for the upcoming season, trying to be in the best shape I can be, the best teammate I can be.”

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson spoke at length about his tenure in Cleveland so far, addressing his injuries and competition with Shedeur Sanders for the starting job in 2026.

“It was a lot of ups and downs. I learned a lot about myself,” Watson said, via NFL.com. “Learned that you’ve just got to be patient. Keep working and keep pushing forward. I’ve always kind of had that mentality since I was a kid growing up. It wasn’t anything new for me. The situation and environment was probably new just being with the type of injures that I had. But outside of that, just keep pushing forward. That’s how life goes. … It’s been tough but at the same time I was able to grow and learn.”

“I just show up every day,” Watson said of the QB competition. “I can’t control coach’s … He’s the head coach he’s the one calling the plays. He gotta decide who he wants out there on the field. At the end of the day, I’ve just got to show up each and every day and be ready and wait for my number (to be called)…We both have the opportunity to go out there and put out the best product for the team and let Monk and the organization choose who goes out there, and we’ll support each other.”

“I’m trying to play a full season. I’m just trying to be healthy so I can play all 17-plus games. I don’t know. What happens is going to happen at that time. I’m not trying to replicate the 2020 (season),” he noted. “I’m a different person. I’m older. I’m more wise. I think at the same time, everyone wants to rewind the clock back, but we can’t do that. At the end of the I just got to focus on being the best product and player I can for Deshaun Watson as a Cleveland Brown player. That’s all I’m focused on.”

Ravens

The Ravens go into their offseason program with Tyler Loop as the only kicker currently on the roster. However, HC Jesse Minter said they could bring in competition for him at some point.

“You play in September. I think there are ongoing talks and conversations about every position [about] whether you have what you feel you need to be successful,” Minter said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s site. “We feel really good about where [Loop]’s at. He’ll continue to work over the summer. He’ll continue to work in camp. But again, we play in September, so I think that gives us a lot of time to be able to answer questions as they may come up.”