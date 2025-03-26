AFC Notes: Devin Bush, Cam Heyward, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

William & Mary OT Charles Grant said he has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)

said he has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Bengals. (Justin Melo) Nebraska WR Isaiah Neyor met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Browns

Browns OLB Devin Bush re-signed to a one-year extension in recent weeks. Bush said their coaching staff was a big part of his decision to return.

“I loved how well the coaching staff worked together. I loved how our room was together,” Bush said, via Kelsey Russo of the team’s site. “Definitely felt like a family, we went through our ups and went through our downs, but we always remained together, and we always had open communication about our status and what we had to do to keep moving forward during the season. So, it always felt like a family atmosphere, so I really enjoyed that a lot.”

Bush felt more comfortable in their system as last season progressed.

“As the season went on, you get more comfortable playing with guys around you,” Bush said. “You’re building relationships with guys and coaches, so it just made everything easier for me to adjust, learn, fit in and play well.”

Bush established a close relationship with LBs coach Jason Tarver, who became a “resource” for him.

“Meeting him face-to-face, he’s definitely a guy with a lot of energy and a lot of knowledge,” Bush said. “He’s been in the business for a long so, I just used him as a resource. And as the season went on, he was just a great resource for me just with adapting to the new style of Schwartz’s defense and what they expect out of me.”

Miami QB Cam Ward met with the Browns after his pro day. (Jeff Howe)

met with the Browns after his pro day. (Jeff Howe) Louisville WR Ja’Corey Brooks met with Browns assistant Chad O’Shea at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Steelers

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said his comments about QB Aaron Rodgers potentially joining Pittsburgh were taken out of context, adding that he would love to see Rodgers join the team.

“Yes, it was misconstrued. From my point of view, I was asked the question of, ‘Would you go to the lengths of going to a darkness retreat to recruit Aaron Rodgers?’ I said, ‘I’m not doing that,'”Heyward said, via NFL.com. “The pitch is: If you wanna be a Steeler, be a Steeler. It wasn’t meant that I don’t like Rodgers or that I’m against it. I think when I look at our team right now, it would be really cool to have a guy like Aaron Rodgers, but I can’t be the guy who gets it over the finish line. I think he’s got to make those decisions for himself. I have not had any communication with him. I was actually with some strength coaches that day he was in the building. I think they were trying to get everybody out of the building so they could just have a conversation with him. But what would I say to him? I would just say, you know, if you come to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the goal is to win. You know, we haven’t had the success we want, but the goal is still in mind to raise a Lombardi and bring that seventh one to Pittsburgh. We don’t care about the glitz and glam of New York, but the focus is on good hard football, competing every day, challenging each other, trying to go from there.” “Thankfully, I’m not Mike T (Tomlin) or (general manager) Omar Khan, because that is a decision they gotta make,” Heyward added. “I think when you look at that decision, you’d like it to be done by the draft, but if it’s not, hopefully it’s done before the season, that’s all I care about. I think we could have a lot of things in play, and you want to get to know your team, the wide receivers. Bringing over a DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward, Jaylen Warren, all these different guys — you put them together, any quarterback’s gonna want to create a relationship and create a bond there. So I hope sooner rather than later.” Josina Anderson reports that when Rodgers met with the team, the visit was more about football, with OC Arthur Smith and Rodgers watching film together and giving their thoughts.

and Rodgers watching film together and giving their thoughts. Anderson adds that the Steelers came away from the meeting with a good vibe about Rodgers.