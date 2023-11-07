AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Ken Dorsey, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills OC Ken Dorsey has come under some fire in the past two seasons for not seamlessly replacing former OC and current Giants HC Brian Daboll. Buffalo’s performance on offense in a Sunday night loss to the Bengals didn’t lower the pressure on him at all. Bills HC Sean McDermott said they needed more from the offense.

“That can’t happen,” McDermott said via the Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. “Against a good football team that’s known for scoring points, and a good quarterback. We’ve got to be able to score points, and we didn’t do it enough.”

Bills QB Josh Allen has been a staunch defender of Dorsey, but his answers to a couple of questions about the play-calling were less supportive than usual. He was asked why WR Gabriel Davis had just two targets and why the team didn’t use tempo after finding success with it the prior week.

“I couldn’t tell you honestly until I watch the film,” Allen said when asked about Davis. “I just tried to try to run the play that’s called and try to execute to the best of our ability.”

“Just the game plan that we had going into it,” Allen added.

McDermott hasn’t considered making a change and moving on from Dorsey as a play-caller: “I remain confident in Ken and our offensive staff.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said rookie RB De’Von Achane hasn’t had any setbacks and he could return from IR when eligible to next week. McDaniel added that the team would take it “one day at a time.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said he won’t consider a change at play-caller after the loss to the Chargers. (Zack Rosenblatt)