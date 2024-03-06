AFC Notes: Dion Dawkins, Marvin Harrison Jr., Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OT Dion Dawkins made his opinion on the conference rival New York Jets very clear during a recent interview.

“I hate them. All of them, bro,” Dawkins said last week during a shirtless interview on VladTV. “When it comes to sports, right, there’s people that play the sport because they love the sport, and then there’s people that play the sport just to try to be cool. I feel like they play the sport to try to be cool. Like, those are a bunch of dudes that just want to take pictures on Instagram. That’s whack.”

“Weirdos being weird.” Dawkins continued when asked about an incident the two teams had off the field involving Jets DE Micheal Clemons. “I don’t even want to give the man no credit talking about him. But number 72. Micheal Clemons. B—- boy.”

According to Dawkins, Clemons approached the Bills’ sideline and began cursing at multiple players including QB Josh Allen. Dawkins then noted the only Jets player he respects is DT Quinnen Williams.

“First of all, why are you talking to my quarterback? Don’t talk to my quarterback,” Dawkins added. “Stay over there. Don’t say nothing to none of my guys. Just stay over there, son. Don’t talk to 17. I’m really serious about that. Don’t talk to him. Don’t say nothing to him at all, right? Quinnen Williams, solid. I respect the dude. But the rest of them? Don’t care. I don’t like you.” Dolphins Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, citing a person with knowledge of the situation, reports the Dolphins are still “very much open” to re-signing DT Christian Wilkins after declining to use the franchise tag on him.

after declining to use the franchise tag on him. According to Jackson, the “lines of communication” between Wilkins’ representation and Miami remain open.

Jackson notes the Dolphins offered Wilkins a contract that would’ve placed him among the top 10 defensive tackles, which would cost at least $17.5 million like Packers DT Kenny Clark.

With the Dolphins currently $18 million over the cap, Jackson points out they can create around $32 million by restructuring CB Jalen Ramsey and EDGE Bradley Chubb ‘s contracts.

and EDGE ‘s contracts. Miami can also create another $28 million by getting extension deals done with Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa .

and . According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, LB Jerome Baker and the Dolphins could not agree on a reasonable number for a pay cut from his $10.8 million base salary in 2024, leading to his release. Patriots Mike Reiss of ESPN believes the Patriots should consider drafting Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and asked OC/WR coach Brian Hartline to comment on Harrison Jr. facing double teams during his time with the Buckeyes. “Every game,” Hartline told Reiss. “Once you get to a certain level, ‘eliteness’ is found from the neck up. I think that kind of embodies Marv. He has a high ceiling that God blessed him with, that his parents have brought along in him. But his ability, individually, to maximize what he is capable of, is really the [secret] sauce to reaching the top. Yeah, he reached the highest of highs as a college receiver. But that’s the shortest thing on his goal list when it comes to his career. It’s not how he talks. It’s not what he wishes happens. It’s his daily routine. It’s his lifestyle. It’s a whole different ballpark than most people will probably understand.” “He is an interesting build, if you will. He’s 6-3, but I always felt his lower body was like a 6-footer,” Hartline added. “He actually has a really long torso. He has long arms [31.8 inches]. But his lower half has the transition of a 6-footer, so he’s able to quick-twitch. His acceleration is excellent because of that. He’s low to the ground, so his center of mass is not high-waisted. I think he’s built in a way you’d want to be — tall enough, with a shorter person’s lower half, and then with the ability to run; incredible speed. He’s kind of built like his dad.”