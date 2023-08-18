AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jaguars, Jets, Aaron Rodgers

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he is pleased with his running backs group despite missing out on RB Dalvin Cook. who signed with the Jets after having interest from Miami.

“I’m very happy with our running back group,” McDaniel said, via NFL.com. “There’s been a ton of development since camp started for already talented guys that I very much believe in. So overall, I’m really pumped with the running back group. As far as other team’s transactions, really, I haven’t even paid that much attention other than to what is today? Today is practice. The 16th of August. And I’m very happy with the crew that we’re going to compete with and pumped to compete against this unit, too.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell believes DB Andre Cisco is ready to take the next step in his development and emerge as one of the premier safeties in the NFL.

“You can see the comfort in him,” Caldwell said, via Jags Wire. “He’s a talented, good player. You can just see that he’s ready to take that next step. He’s out there, and he’s comfortable. His ability is going to take over.”

Caldwell envisions the team being able to use Cisco all over the field.

“There are different ways to be able to use his ability,” Caldwell said. “Being able to rush the quarterback, playing the middle of the field. He’s a talented player that we’ll be able to use in a variety of ways. Early on in the game, he had a great up-the-field tackle. That’s one of the things he’s improved on. Blitzing, he’s able to do that. The coverage skills, you know he has that, but just being able to be a well-rounded, play-making safety. That’s our vision for him, and that’s what he’s turning into.”

Jets

Regarding the Jets’ offensive line allowing six sacks in a joint practice with the Buccaneers, QB Aaron Rodgers said they must determine who wins their position battles and may request to have their starting five linemen at some point.

“I don’t get concerned heavily about things I don’t have a huge role in yet. Now that might change,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “At some point I might say, ‘I need the five who are going to be there to be in there with me for a solid week,’ but I don’t think we’re at that point yet because I don’t think there are five guys who have earned those spots.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh said OT Mekhi Becton must prove he can play for an entire game.

“The biggest thing for Mekhi is to show that he can play a game without having to be spelled out,” Saleh said. “It’s unfair to the team to prepare a guy to start if you are not sure he can make it through a game. He is moving in the right direction. I thought he had a big step against Carolina in that game.”

Saleh thinks Becton is “realizing he loves the game” and is open to playing right tackle.

“As soon as the [coaching] staff, training staff and everyone feels comfortable that he’s able to show that and stack days up, definitely start rotating him to compete,” Saleh said. “I think he is realizing he loves the game of football and he wants to be out there. If part of our best-five [line] is him playing right tackle, I think he’s on board.”