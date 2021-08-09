AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

“Pretty much since January, almost every day, I’m trying to get snaps just because yeah, it was an issue last year,” Skura said. “I felt like going into this camp, I’ve definitely been able to turn that corner and now I can just focus on playing football and having fun. It’s definitely been something I’ve been working on and something that I just want to continue to be consistent with.”

Skura also mentioned the work he put in this offseason to fix the snapping issues which caused him to be benched by the Ravens last season.

“It’s always about competition,” Skura said, via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald . “That’s one of the reasons why I signed here. Nothing is just going to be given to you. Even when I’ve started a bunch in Baltimore, like every season you wipe the slate clean. You’ve got to earn your keep.”

Dolphins C Matt Skura was a starter with the Baltimore Ravens but isn’t concerned about taking second-team reps while OL Michael Deiter works at center with the first unit in Miami.

Jets

Jets OC Mike LaFleur, who will call plays for New York this season, mentioned that he’s learned from 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and his brother, Packers HC Matt LaFleur.

“It’s going to be a little bit different when we get out there for the first preseason game all the way to obviously Carolina [in Week 1],” LaFleur said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “You’re always prepping for it. I’ve had the unique responsibility of being the passing game coordinator in San Francisco to just be hand-in-hand with Kyle all the time and to really kind of dive into his mind in terms of how he’s looking for play calls. I talk to my brother quite a bit about how he’s handling the 40-second clock. When we go out to the practice field, you make sure you come out prepared and know what you want to attack and how you want to attack it and get those calls in fluently and just kind of train yourself for that first game.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh praised the style of offense that LaFleur brings to New York.

“First and foremost, I’ve been very, very fortunate, I don’t know how many years it’s been in the league but over half of my years in the league has been attached to this Shanahan system. Dating all the way back to [Gary] Kubiak, who was running a version of a Poppa Shanahan’s [Mike Shanahan] system and going against that system, it is always the hardest one to go against. The way they strain you in the run game, the pass game and the way they attack your rules, is very hard,” said Saleh.

Saleh added that he’s been able to observe LaFleur during their time in San Francisco and called signing him to the Jets a “no-brainer” decision.

“And then getting a chance to work with him over the last four years, watch him present in front of the group, watch him interact with Kyle, listen to him talk to the quarterbacks and the receivers. It was really a no-brainer. He’s been more than ready and just really excited for him to get this opportunity.”

Jets 2020 second-round WR Denzel Mims has been in the news for falling steeply down the depth chart but New York is reportedly not even close to considering moving on. (Costello)

has been in the news for falling steeply down the depth chart but New York is reportedly not even close to considering moving on. (Costello) Mims was held back during the spring with a bout of food poisoning that kept him out two weeks with vomiting and caused him to lose 15 pounds.

Saleh hopes first-round G Alijah Vera-Tucker and DT Quinnen Williams can return to practice for the joint practices with the Packers. (Connor Hughes)

and DT can return to practice for the joint practices with the Packers. (Connor Hughes) Jets CB Blessuan Austin believes he has the ability to be a top corner in the game: “I come to camp looking for my next contract … I feel like I’m the real deal.” (Hughes)