AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Jets WR Corey Davis is confident that the culture is changing within the organization under HC Robert Saleh.

“It’s not going to flip overnight. It’s going to be a process,” said Davis, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Saleh’s always saying this is part of the foundation being laid. It’s going to be an uphill battle. It’s going to get ugly at times, but we have the right people to flip this thing. I truly believe that.”

Regarding the upcoming trade deadline, Saleh said he is in “complete lockstep” with GM Joe Douglas.

“I’m in complete lockstep with Joe with regards to making every decision that we need to make that’s in the best interest of this organization and the future of it and the direction we’re trying to go,” Saleh said. “So, if it’s something that will help us, great. If it’s not, great. Forcing things is not Joe’s forte, he is very deliberate, he communicates with us all the time.”

Saleh added that the Jets are not looking at a potential “fire sale” at the deadline.

“So, I love the way he goes about his business and I love his process. But I’m with Joe. If it’s something that’s going to help us, awesome. But I also know we’re not looking for a fire sale either.”

Regarding rumors that the Patriots offered a second-round pick in exchange for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo , Seth Wickersham clarifies that there was “informal discussion” about a potential trade for Garoppolo.

