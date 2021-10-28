AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he isn’t thinking about any trade rumors with QB Deshaun Watson. (Barry Jackson)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Dolphins worked out QBs Anthony Gordon and Kyle Sloter before signing QB Jake Dolegala to their practice squad.
- Dolphins WR Devante Parker (hamstring, shoulder) said he feels good but is taking a “wait and see” approach: “I feel good. We’ll just wait and see what happens….injuries happen. Things happen. All I can do is try to get better to get on the field.” (Omar Kelly)
- Dolphins LB Jerome Baker (knee) said he’s hopeful to play in Week 8 and is glad his injury isn’t serious: “Glad it was nothing major. Knees are nothing to play with.” (Barry Jackson)
Jets
Jets WR Corey Davis is confident that the culture is changing within the organization under HC Robert Saleh.
“It’s not going to flip overnight. It’s going to be a process,” said Davis, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Saleh’s always saying this is part of the foundation being laid. It’s going to be an uphill battle. It’s going to get ugly at times, but we have the right people to flip this thing. I truly believe that.”
Regarding the upcoming trade deadline, Saleh said he is in “complete lockstep” with GM Joe Douglas.
“I’m in complete lockstep with Joe with regards to making every decision that we need to make that’s in the best interest of this organization and the future of it and the direction we’re trying to go,” Saleh said. “So, if it’s something that will help us, great. If it’s not, great. Forcing things is not Joe’s forte, he is very deliberate, he communicates with us all the time.”
Saleh added that the Jets are not looking at a potential “fire sale” at the deadline.
“So, I love the way he goes about his business and I love his process. But I’m with Joe. If it’s something that’s going to help us, awesome. But I also know we’re not looking for a fire sale either.”
Patriots
- Regarding rumors that the Patriots offered a second-round pick in exchange for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Seth Wickersham clarifies that there was “informal discussion” about a potential trade for Garoppolo.
- Wickersham adds that it was public knowledge that New England was interested in the quarterback but only if his price dropped.
