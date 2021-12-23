AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- According to Joel Corry, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard earned $1 million with his Pro Bowl selection.
Jets
- According to the New York Post’s Brian Costello, the Jets safety depth chart is very thin with S Ashtyn Davis and S Sharrod Neasman on the COVID list and S Elijah Riley in the concussion protocol.
- Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich said he is unsure who will start at safety in Week 16. (Costello)
- Jets LB C.J. Mosley (back) said he missed Wednesday’s practice in order to rest and doesn’t feel concerned about his Week 16 availability: “At this point of the season, you’re just trying to do everything you can to make sure you get to Sunday. That’s been the case. Usually my rest day is on Thursday. As long as I get to Sunday, that’s what is most important.” (Costello)
- Mosley said TE coach Ron Middleton has the right message for the team while filling in for HC Robert Saleh: “We’re all professionals, we have a job to do. He said, ‘Our routing number doesn’t change. We still want to get paid, so let’s go to work.'” (Rich Cimini)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Jets worked out DB Jamal Peters.
- According to Wilson, the Jets also worked out RB A.J. Rose.
- The Jets worked out four defensive linemen on Tuesday including DE Freedom Akinmoladun, DT Joey Ivie, DT Devaroe Lawrence and DL Eddie Vanderdoes.
- Of this group, New York signed Akinmoladun to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard that Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and Texans GM Nick Caserio might have an interest in working together.
- Breer mentions McDaniels and Caserio have known each other for a long time, which includes playing on the same college team and then 17 years working for the Patriots together.
- The two worked on the same coaching staff and Caserio even assisted McDaniels during the game.
- According to Joel Corry, Patriots WR Matthew Slater earned $100,000 by being selected to the Pro Bowl.
