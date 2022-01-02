AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to field questions about his future with the team after another loss: “People have their own opinions.. I’ve heard this the entire time I’ve been here. At the end of the day, I can control what I can control which is to be the best version of myself.” (Cameron Wolfe)
Jets
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets have seen enough encouraging signs from HC Robert Saleh in his first season despite the poor win/loss record to bring him back for another year.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini points out that not only have Jets first-round QB Zach Wilson, second-round WR Elijah Moore, and fourth-round RB Michael Carter combined for a team-record 14 rushing and receiving scores, but they’ve also only played 68 snaps together all season. Saleh thinks the future is bright for the Jets on offense: “They’ve got a chance (to be special), especially the way Zach has been playing since he’s gotten back from injury, the way he’s improving. To get those three back, it’s going to be a fun little trio to watch.”
- Saleh also says this offseason will be a big one for LT Mekhi Becton after he was unable to return from knee surgery and missed essentially the entire season: “This is going to be a big offseason for him in terms of getting his body right, getting his mind right, getting himself ready to play as quickly as possible so he can have a full set of OTAs, which he’s never had, a full training camp, which he really has never had, and get himself into the season so he can dominate the way we all know he can.”
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss thinks it’s unlikely Patriots OC Josh McDaniels would be interested in the Jaguars’ coaching vacancy, or anyone with a general manager already present.
- Patriots RT Trent Brown and C David Andrews were both fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Buffalo. (Reiss)
- Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne earned another $250,000 bonus with his 50th catch of the season, after earning $250,000 last week for going over 700 yards. He can still earn more by making 60-70 catches and 800-900 yards by next week. (Tom Pelissero)
- Patriots S Adrian Phillips spoke to the media regarding his three-year extension: “I’m here for a little while longer. I’m happy to be here.” (Zack Cox)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!