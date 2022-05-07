AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Calvin Jackson Jr., who is trying out for the Mike Kaye reports that UDFA WR, who is trying out for the Jets this weekend, also has an invite to try out for the Dolphins next week. Jackson has turned down two other tryouts in favor of New York and Miami.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh on fourth-round DE Michael Clemons : “When he puts a helmet on he goes to a very dark place and it reflects in his play.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

on fourth-round DE : “When he puts a helmet on he goes to a very dark place and it reflects in his play.” (Ralph Vacchiano) Jets rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert has been dealing with a foot injury and will be re-evaluated next week, according to Saleh. The team is hoping that Ruckert can work out this spring. (Vacchiano)

has been dealing with a foot injury and will be re-evaluated next week, according to Saleh. The team is hoping that Ruckert can work out this spring. (Vacchiano) Saleh also commented on the release of veteran G Greg Van Roten, noting that he has a chance to start on other teams and that the Jets wanted to give him the opportunity to do so. He also added that the team would love to have him back if he is unable to find an opportunity elsewhere. (Vacchiano)

Patriots

New Chargers LB Kyle Van Noy returned to the Patriots last offseason on a two-year deal, but the team is moving on after just one season.

Van Noy told Pat McAfee that the release didn’t come as surprise and he is happy to be with a new team in Los Angeles.

“I had a feeling just because of how people were moving behind the scenes there,” Van Noy said, via Chris Mason of MLive.com. “But the one thing I love about that place is the respect that Bill [Belichick] has for me and the respect that I have for Bill. Being communicative about it. Being honest and up front. Whether I agree with it or not — I just believe in my ability as a football player and everywhere I’ve gone I’ve made a defense better and every time I’ve left they’ve gotten worse, but that’s another story. But I do respect him. I do respect the Patriots organization. I love RKK [Robert Kraft]. He’s been wonderful to my family. I’ll always be a Patriot. There’s no denying that. But I’m definitely a Charger and I hope to be putting a Charger symbol right up to the Patriots because I want to be remembered as both.”