AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins’ contract with RB Sony Michel is for one year at $1.75 million with a $350,000 signing bonus. (Field Yates)

Jets

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reports the Jets are not only very interested in signing DT Larry Ogunjobi , but in LB Kwon Alexander as well. A lot will come down to what either player wants to do.

says he expects to be back for training camp, but adds that the team will have the final say on his timetable for return. (Rich Cimini) Jets TE C.J. Uzomah acknowledged that he has spoken with Ogunjobi, his former teammate in Cincinnati last season, about joining him in New York. (Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor remains focused on proving himself this season and isn’t concerned about if his contract reflects his level of talent.

“I don’t focus on that,” Agholor said, via WEEI 93.7. “I’m here for a reason and I love the opportunity that’s given to me to be a Patriot, to work hard and the best part about it is in year two in the Patriots system is when guys really get going. I feel comfortable and I’m excited to have my best season with the Patriots and show why I’m here. I think I’m at my best when I just have fun and play fast. A lot of people have different ways of carrying motivation, they carry a chip on their shoulder and things like that. I’m a competitor naturally. I love to compete. I love to play the game. When I have fun with the game, and I have fun with the guys and play hard and practice hard I do really well. So I’m in a really happy place and super excited about the work that’s coming from being in that happy place and the growth that’s coming from it. So my motivation is to make it a memorable season with this team and the guys that I play alongside with and let it be something special.”

Agholor was a big-ticket signing for the Patriots last year but struggled to make much of an impact on the field. New England’s system is notoriously tricky for wide receivers to pick up, so Agholor is anticipating Year 2 in the playbook paying a lot of dividends.

“For me it’s familiarity first with the concepts,” Agholor said. “Familiarity with how we do things, whether it’s scheduling, training, all those things. And being more in the routine. I think it helps that I’m familiar with the environment, familiar with my coaching staff in terms of people in this building, strength staff, and training staff. And I know the routes. Because the route tree is unique. Everybody runs certain routes, but the route tree is a little different than what I ran before. Now I know it, so I get to put my own spin on how we do things and play fast. So I’m just growing, practicing, putting stuff on tape and being comfortable with it. Putting my own flavor with what I put on tape. Whereas a year ago I was learning, so you do things at like a certain learning tempo. You never get to go just full speed because you want to make sure you are doing it right. So you kind of move with caution. Now I know what it looks like and I get to put my flavor on it. That’s the cool part about year two. You’ve done it. You have a year of tape of it. Now you self-study and you just play fast.”