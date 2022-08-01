AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OT Terron Armstead believes that the team’s offensive line will be better heading into the 2022 season.

“Just watch the game,” Armstead said, via Palm Beach Post. “Just watch the game. It all starts in practice. It all starts with us putting the work in. We will improve. That’s no doubt about it. I have zero doubts about that.”

Armstead understands that QB Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t had the best protection since entering the league a couple years ago, but also explains that the blocking up front will be better and it will allow Tagovailoa to play his game without pressure.

“It’s a big year for all of us,” Armstead said. “We’re all looking to improve, get better, extend our careers. And with that, with Tua being our leader and being our nucleus, we can all help him, he can help us. So there’s no added pressure on Tua. The protection has to be better for him and it will.”

Armstead understands the team’s transition to a zone-blocking scheme won’t be perfect, but he wants the line to impose their will on the defense and win games up front.

“It’ll never get to a place of perfection, but that’s the goal,” Armstead said. “We’re always striving to be perfect. But we’re going to have bad plays. We’re going to have mishaps. That’s part of the game. But trying to have that built-in response of try to control and impose our will day in and day out.”

Armstead has also taken on a leadership role on the team’s offensive line.

“I just let it come naturally,” Armstead said. “Let it come organically. I don’t try to force anything on anybody, but anything I see technique-wise or from my knowledge or experience, I’m always open to share. And these guys ask a lot of questions. They’re seeking the knowledge.”

Jets

Veteran LB Kwon Alexander talked to the Jets, Giants, and Saints before settling on signing with the Jets. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Jets OC Mike LaFleur says that WR Denzel Mims has made a lot of progress up to this point in comparison to last season. (Connor Hughes)

Patriots

Patriots RT Isaiah Wynn gave the same response twice when asked why the team moved him to right tackle: “I’m wherever they need me to be.” (Andrew Callahan)