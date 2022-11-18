AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OC Frank Smith made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.

Jets

Jets WR Elijah Moore said he feels rejuvenated following their Week 10 bye and took time to reflect on his situation.

“I feel good. I got my spirit right,” Moore said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I reflected over everything. I had time with my family. I feel good. I feel rejuvenated.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh said they want to get Moore time in the slot position in order to utilize his agility.

“I still think Elijah will be good wherever he goes,” Saleh said. “It’s a few things, there’s the emergence of Garrett on the outside also. Elijah, trying to get him some run on the inside where he can utilize his shiftiness and his separation and his route-running ability, so it’s a bunch of different things, and not that he’s going to be exclusive to just the slot. It’s just going to be more opportunities in the slot. So, he hasn’t, to be official with it and maybe, I know it’s been a big deal over the bye week, he’s not making an official move to the slot. It’s just a lot more opportunities in the slot. So, just trying to utilize him to put him in the best positions to be successful.”

Moore added that he is excited about playing more frequently in the slot.

“Hell yeah. I’m ready man,” Moore said. “I love hearing stuff like that. Moving to the slot, I feel like it’s going to be an adjustment as far as the playbook, but I’m super excited.”

Patriots

Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.

New England hosted OT Sage Doxtater for a workout on Wednesday. (Mike Reiss)