AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

New Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios said he is willing to do whatever it takes to make an impact behind duo Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“They’re truly one of the best wide receiver duos in the league,” Berrios said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I can’t wait to get in that room and just watch and learn from them and hear how they see the game or how they see the route against this coverage and all the variations.“So obviously I’m down to do whatever whenever, and I’ve always been that way and maybe, you know, if they take the top off, I’ll work across the middle or I’ll work outside. I’ll really do whatever it takes to win.”

“I didn’t necessarily study slots,” Berrios added. “I studied receivers across the board, just because I think you can take pieces from everybody, and whether it’s a release, whether it’s the top of the route, high-pointing the ball, whatever it is. I’m (willing to play) whenever whatever. And that’s something that I’ve tried to (work on) a ton in the offseason is work outside obviously as well as inside and the backfield. And again, wherever they need me, wherever there’s a place, wherever there’s an opportunity, I’m fully in on it.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel offered a lot of praise for his new receiver, relating him to a scorer in basketball.

“I like a lot of things about Braxton,” McDaniel said. “I like that he’s a playmaker. I think the more assets that we have in terms of being able to make plays with the ball in their hands (the better). You guys know I feel like we have an elite distributor in Tua (Tagovailoa). So if you have scorers, to use a basketball reference, I see Braxton as a scorer, a guy that can make plays with the ball in his hands. So those elements are extremely exciting, as well as really getting a boost for our special teams to make some plays in the kicking game. I think that’s where I’m hoping our both offensive and defensive units are going, special teams will be that much more important because field position will be that much more of an advantage for us. That’s the hope, so excited to have him and excited to get to work with him soon.”

Despite being connected to former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott earlier this offseason — even if it was more Elliott’s camp showing interest — the Jets seem to be happy with their running back room. Breece Hall is expected back from his ACL tear by Week 1 but even if he takes some time to round back into form, Jets HC Robert Saleh says he “loves” the rest of the room.

“[We] expect big things from Michael Carter,” Saleh said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I know he had a down year a year ago, but I think he’s got a chance to come back strong. It usually happens where Year 3 is the trigger for those young guys. Obviously, Bam [Zonovan Knight] finished strong and we get Ty Johnson back.”

Carter had a promising rookie season but was far less efficient in his second season. He saw his yards per carry drop from 4.3 to 3.5 and his yards per reception go from 9.0 to 7.0. However, he thinks it was more the result of being put in a different role than a regression.

“At the end of the day, it will make me a better player in Year 3, but the narrative that I totally struggled my second year is false,” Carter said at the end of the season. “When you’re put in a different role, you have different results.”

Cimini mentions negotiations are ongoing between the Jets and DT Quinnen Williams but no deal is considered imminent.

He adds the team is internally hopeful about S Jordan Whitehead being much better in his second year in the defense. Whitehead came up as a potential cap cut this offseason.

Wisconsin OL Tyler Beach had a private workout for a number of teams, including the Jets. (Justin Melo)

had a private workout for a number of teams, including the Jets. (Justin Melo) LSU CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse had a top 30 visit with the Jets. (Justin Melo)

Patriots HC Bill Belichick gave an answer that was typical for him when asked about QB Mac Jones‘ status as the starting quarterback, declining to confirm or commit to him or any player as a starter. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was much more complimentary when asked about Jones’ standing with the organization.

“I’m a big fan of Mac. He quarterbacked his rookie season and did a very fine job, I thought. We made the playoffs,” Kraft said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I think we experimented with some things last year [coaching wise] that frankly didn’t work when it came to him, in my opinion. I think we made changes [this year] that I think put him in a good position to excel.

“Look, in the end, Bill is in charge of my football team and makes the decisions of who should start and who should play. And he’s done a pretty darn good job of it for the last — when you think about it — 24 years. I think bringing in [new OC] Bill O’Brien will work to his advantage. I’m very positive and hopeful about this upcoming year, and I personally am a big fan of Mac.”