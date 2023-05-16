AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

According to Field Yates, the Dolphins’ deal with OT Isaiah Wynn is a one-year contract with a base value of $2.3 million and a max value of $2.7 million with incentives.

Wynn says he's prepared to play any position after playing left tackle for four years before moving to the right side last season. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah told reporters that he was fully medically cleared to return to play. (Joe Schad)

Jets

Jets first-round DE Will McDonald IV was one of the more surprising picks of the first round, both because of how high he went and because defensive end is one of the deepest positions on the Jets’ roster. But Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, who invited McDonald to the event this year, says the Jets got a player who absolutely has the athletic traits to be worthy of the pick.

“He’s a handful because he can give you a lot of different stuff,” Nagy said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Great first step, super explosive, a 6-foot-9 high jumper out of high school — and you can see that when he comes off the rock. … He can beat you with speed and he can beat you with counters. He’s one of those limber, wiry athletes. He’s just a really accomplished pass-rusher.”

