AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- According to Field Yates, the Dolphins’ deal with OT Isaiah Wynn is a one-year contract with a base value of $2.3 million and a max value of $2.7 million with incentives.
- Wynn says he’s prepared to play any position after playing left tackle for four years before moving to the right side last season. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah told reporters that he was fully medically cleared to return to play. (Joe Schad)
Jets
Jets first-round DE Will McDonald IV was one of the more surprising picks of the first round, both because of how high he went and because defensive end is one of the deepest positions on the Jets’ roster. But Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, who invited McDonald to the event this year, says the Jets got a player who absolutely has the athletic traits to be worthy of the pick.
“He’s a handful because he can give you a lot of different stuff,” Nagy said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Great first step, super explosive, a 6-foot-9 high jumper out of high school — and you can see that when he comes off the rock. … He can beat you with speed and he can beat you with counters. He’s one of those limber, wiry athletes. He’s just a really accomplished pass-rusher.”
Patriots
- Doug Kyed of AtoZSports.com projects Patriots first-round CB Christian Gonzalez to be a Week 1 starter, while second-round DL Keion White and third-round S Marte Mapu will likely be in rotational or sub-package roles to start out.
- Kyed notes fourth-round C Jake Andrews should back up starting C David Andrews but cites some interesting comments from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer raising questions about the older Andrews’ status. He missed the entire 2019 season with a pulmonary embolism and has two years remaining on his deal, though at a fairly affordable rate.
- Fourth-round OL Sidy Sow and fifth-round OL Atonio Mafi are expected to be depth players as rookies, though Kyed mentions Sow will get some run at tackle and could push the veterans at either spot.
- Kyed lists sixth-round WR Kayshon Boutte, sixth-round WR DeMario Douglas, seventh-round CB Ameer Speed, and seventh-round CB Isaiah Bolden as roster bubble players who will need to compete to make the team during camp.
- Patriots OL Riley Reiff, who has experience at both left and right tackle, says that he plans to line up wherever the coaches tell him to this year: “I’m just an offensive lineman. Whatever the coaches want me to do, I’ll do it.” (Zack Cox)
