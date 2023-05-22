AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Cameron Wolfe reports that LB Andrew Van Ginkel will be playing more at inside linebacker than on the outside this season.
Jets
- Jets CB coach Tony Oden was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff writes that Patriots CB Marcus Jones‘ role on offense in 2023 will likely depend on what happens with fellow 2022 rookie CB Jack Jones. If the latter can hold down a starting job, it would make Marcus the No. 4 cornerback and leave more capacity to get him on the field in other ways.
- However, if Jack is the No. 4, that pushes Marcus into a starting job and the team will want to be careful about putting too much on his plate.
- Graff expects first-round CB Christian Gonzalez to be the Week 1 starter, second-round DL Keion White to play a rotational role with 25 percent of the defensive snaps qualifying as a win for his rookie season, and third-round LB Marte Mapu to primarily be a developmental player barring injuries ahead of him.
- AtoZSports.com’s Doug Kyed writes it would take some seriously impressive work from Patriots QB Bailey Zappe to unseat QB Mac Jones as the Week 1 starter in 2023.
- However, if Jones were to hit a prolonged slump during the season, Kyed adds it’s not out of the question the Patriots would turn to Zappe. He points out the 2022 fourth-round pick won some fans inside and outside the organization with his performance as a rookie.
- Chris Mason of MassLive thinks a lot will depend on Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne next season as far as his role in the offense and the receiver has “explosive potential.”
- Although Mason writes Bourne’s lack of playing time last season was surprising, he points out the receiver struggled throughout the offseason program going into 2022.
- Mason expects New England to be competitive but will only win between 7-10 games and not be a real Super Bowl contender.
- Mason doesn’t see the Patriots making any more significant roster additions.
