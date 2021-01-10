AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- The Dolphins announced they have mutually parted ways with DL coach Marion Hobby. (Twitter)
Jets
- Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay says he doubts Jets GM Joe Douglas will draft a quarterback at No. 2 overall: “I know Joe Douglas. I obviously played with him in college. We have a good relationship. I know he grew up in the Ozzie Newsome organization with the Ravens. If it’s not going to be Trevor Lawrence, it’s going to be move down, if possible. If not, let’s protect [Darnold] and get guys around the player we think can be our franchise.”
- McShay notes Douglas still is optimistic about Jets QB Sam Darnold‘s future: “I know they like Sam. I think they would view Trevor as a potential upgrade, but I think they view Sam as good enough to build around. That’s what they have to do. … They can build an entire organization in the next two years of the draft [with four first-round picks], and I think that’s exactly what Joe Douglas is going to do.”
- Cimini highlights the Falcons as a team worth watching that could move up from No. 4 to No. 2 in a trade with the Jets.
- Because the Jets could be boxed out for some of the higher-profile candidates available, Cimini mentions former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis as a name worth watching for their head coaching vacancy. He also worked briefly with Douglas with the Ravens.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss says that, assuming these two players make it to free agency, that signing Chargers TE Hunter Henry and Panthers WR Curtis Samuel would go a long way toward fixing the Patriots offense.
- Reiss mentions Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is in no hurry to land a head coaching job, though he would like to be a head coach again one day. McDaniels received little to no interest this coaching cycle.
- Though Patriots CB D’Angelo Ross was a healthy scratch, Reiss notes he made an extra $27,482 on the active roster as opposed to the practice squad after being promoted this week.