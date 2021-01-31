AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores told the media he had a great time coaching at the Senior Bowl, as well as getting to meet many of the players who came from across the country to showcase their skills.

“It was great,” Flores said, via Pro Football Talk. “We had a really nice, good week with these young players. They really worked hard. A lot of them made really good impressions not only on our staff, but there were teams obviously from across the league. But we got to spend the most time with them. We saw them in meetings, saw them take things from the meetings to the walk-through to the practice. I thought they all did well for themselves and then came out and competed today, so it was a good week.”

Flores would not reveal what players made a good impression on him and the Dolphins staff, but did say there were quite a few who they could be taking a look at in the draft.

“There were quite a few guys who we felt like could possibly help our team,” Flores said. “We’re not going to dive into names of who those guys are, but there were a lot of talented players. I thought Jim Nagy and the Senior Bowl staff, they did a great job of getting talented players in here for us to coach, and a lot of them, they did well.”

Flores revealed that RB coach Eric Studesville and TE coach George Godsey split playcalling duties, but a decision has not yet been made on who will be the offensive coordinator in 2021, per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Schad thinks that the team likely benefitted from being able to meet with Alabama stars, RB Najee Harris and WR DeVonta Smith .

Jets

Pete Thamel reports that Western Michigan OC Jake Moreland will join Jets’ HC Robert Saleh ‘s staff as an assistant offensive line coach.

will join Jets’ HC ‘s staff as an assistant offensive line coach. Rich Cimini reports that the Eagles are hiring former Jets’ secondary coach Dennard Wilson to the same position in Philadelphia. Cimini mentions that Wilson was “in demand” around the league for his services.

to the same position in Philadelphia. Cimini mentions that Wilson was “in demand” around the league for his services. Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News thinks that the possibility that Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson could land with the Dolphins should motivate the Jets to acquire him even more than they already are.

could land with the Dolphins should motivate the Jets to acquire him even more than they already are. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said the Lions-Rams trade will have no bearing on the Texans’ situation and if they decide to trade Watson, they’ll look for two first-round picks, two seconds and two young defensive starters. He mentions the Jets as a potential target.