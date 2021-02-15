AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Dolphins should have a strong market for the No. 3 overall pick for teams looking to trade up for one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.
Jets
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says more teams have been calling the Jets about QB Sam Darnold in addition to the four he was aware of, and New York is telling everyone the same thing — check back with us soon.
- Breer notes the Jets could have a strong trade market for the No. 2 overall pick if they don’t decide to sit tight and use it themselves.
- Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv thinks that S Marcus Maye should be a top priority for the Jets this offseason, and wonders if the team could use the franchise tag on him rather than sign him to a high-end deal this offseason.
- Vacchiano says the team should move on from WR Breshad Perriman, who didn’t provide the Jets much for $6 million last season.
- He is also under the impression that the Jets will move on from CB Brian Poole and bring in another cornerback, such as Richard Sherman, to help groom their young core.
- While he only played in seven games with New York, Vacchiano thinks the team could wind up re-signing S Bradley McDougald, who they acquired from Seattle in the S Jamal Adams trade.
- Vacchiano says the team will likely move on from veteran LB Jordan Jenkins but could see the team keeping other veteran players such as RB Frank Gore, LB Tarell Basham and LB Neville Hewitt.
- Good backup quarterbacks are hard to find and according to Vacchiano, the team should try and hang on to QB Joe Flacco.
- N.C. State DL Alim McNeill has met with the Jets virtually. (Justin Melo)
- West Virginia DT Darius Stills has met virtually with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
Patriots
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes that while Rams QB Matthew Stafford didn’t appear to have an issue with former HC Matt Patricia being on the Patriots staff, he didn’t shoot down the idea of being opposed to a trade to New England, noting his major stipulation for a trade was to go to a team poised to compete for a championship.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says the Patriots are expected to add Bo Hardegree to the coaching staff to fill the void left by departed QB coach Jedd Fisch.
- NFL Media’s Michael Giardi said a return to New England for Patriots QB Cam Newton still isn’t out of the question depending on how things shake out.
- Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai has met with the Patriots virtually. (Justin Melo)
- Mississippi TE Kenny Yeboah has met virtually with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)