AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are “intrigued” by third-year RB Jordan Scarlett, who signed a futures deal last month, citing his “speed and skill set.”
- Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Dolphins at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin M)
Jets
- Connor Hughes of The Athletic does not expect the Jets’ ownership to put any mandates on new HC Robert Saleh or GM Joe Douglas to reach the playoffs, given that Christopher Johnson has adamant against making these kinds of demands of coaches over the last four years.
- Hughes names his top-five potential free-agent targets for the Jets this offseason including: Bears WR Allen Robinson, Lions WR Kenny Golladay, Washington G Brandon Scherff, Patriots G Joe Thuney, and Panthers WR Curtis Samuel.
- In the event that the Jets keep QB Sam Darnold for next season, Hughes expects New York to trade down with a quarterback-needy team.
- Although New York can part ways with WR Jamison Crowder and free up $10 million in cap space, Hughes doesn’t see the point in cutting him, considering that it would create another hole on offense while the Jets are set to have around $80 million in available cap room.
- Hughes could, however, see the Jets releasing Crowder if they sign Steelers’ free-agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster or another slot receiver.
Patriots
- When asked about the possibility of the Patriots trading for Bears QB Mitch Trubisky, Doug Kyed of NESN considers him to be one of the “more unlikely possibilities” given their lack of offensive options currently on the roster.
- Kyed believes the Patriots trading for a “big-name receiver” such as Odell Beckham Jr, who would be more helpful in recruiting other players to New England than other trade-candidates like 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
- The other “worst-case scenarios” Kyed has heard linked to the Patriots at quarterback include Jacoby Brissett and A.J. McCarron.
- The Patriots have hired former Lions OL assistant coach Billy Yates to their coaching staff as an offensive assistant. (Mike Reiss)
- As for Patriots situation at quarterback, Jeff Howe of The Athletic could see New England dealing a “Saturday pick” in exchange for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo or Raiders QB Marcus Mariota, while also offering two first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up for North Dakota State QB Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Albert Breer of SI identifies LB Matt Milano as one target that could improve the Patriots’ defense next season and adds that he would likely fit well with HC Bill Belichick.
- Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson has recently met virtually with the Patriots. (Justin M)
- Boise State DB/KR Avery Williams has met virtually with the Patriots. (Justin M)