AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Jets DT Sheldon Rankins’s two-year, $11 million deal carries a max value of $17 million and $5.75 million guaranteed. He receives a $1.5 million signing bonus, a $1 million guaranteed base salary for 2021, while $1.5 million of his $4.5 million salary for 2022 is guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year. He can earn another $1M per-game roster bonuses each year, to go along with a $2 million roster bonus for 2021. (Manish Mehta)

Patriots

Patriots’ T Trent Brown is back with the team for the second time in his career and noted that things have not been going his way since he left, adding that the Raiders were not a good fit for him.

“Honestly, I just felt like ever since I left [New England after the 2018 season], nothing has gone right for me,” Brown said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “I’ve been experiencing little small nagging injuries. I’ve had to experience a lot of time without ball. And I wasn’t really feeling the place of work, I guess you could say. No hard feelings to them or anything, but I guess you could just say it wasn’t a good fit, and I felt like I wanted to be back somewhere where I — I’ve worn a lot of jerseys in my life, but I’ve never been more proud than when I put on the Patriots jersey.”

Brown says that there isn’t another team he would rather play for, and is happy returning to a place where he has had the most fun playing football.

“Some people don’t like it [in New England], but I loved it, honestly,” Brown said. “I just think it’s where I need to be. I’m happy. I’m happy with the organization. I was happiest when I was there. I’ve never had more fun playing football in my life. So I’m glad to be back.”