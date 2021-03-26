AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- The Athletic’s Josh Tolentino says the Dolphins might finally have an opportunity to land OLB Jadeveon Clowney after pursuing him for the past two seasons.
- Clowney nixed a trade to the Dolphins when the Texans were shopping him two seasons ago and turned down an offer from the Dolphins again when he was a free agent last offseason.
- However, Tolentino says the Dolphins are as well-positioned as they’ve ever been to pitch Clowney on joining them as a team on the rise and should also be able to secure him for far less than they’ve been willing to pay in recent years.
- Dolphins WR Will Fuller‘s one-year, $10.625 million deal carries a max value of $13.625 million. He receives a $9.635 million signing bonus, a guaranteed $990,000 base salary, and up to $3 million through catches, yards, and touchdowns incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Jets
- Jets DT Sheldon Rankins’s two-year, $11 million deal carries a max value of $17 million and $5.75 million guaranteed. He receives a $1.5 million signing bonus, a $1 million guaranteed base salary for 2021, while $1.5 million of his $4.5 million salary for 2022 is guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year. He can earn another $1M per-game roster bonuses each year, to go along with a $2 million roster bonus for 2021. (Manish Mehta)
Patriots
Patriots’ T Trent Brown is back with the team for the second time in his career and noted that things have not been going his way since he left, adding that the Raiders were not a good fit for him.
“Honestly, I just felt like ever since I left [New England after the 2018 season], nothing has gone right for me,” Brown said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “I’ve been experiencing little small nagging injuries. I’ve had to experience a lot of time without ball. And I wasn’t really feeling the place of work, I guess you could say. No hard feelings to them or anything, but I guess you could just say it wasn’t a good fit, and I felt like I wanted to be back somewhere where I — I’ve worn a lot of jerseys in my life, but I’ve never been more proud than when I put on the Patriots jersey.”
Brown says that there isn’t another team he would rather play for, and is happy returning to a place where he has had the most fun playing football.
“Some people don’t like it [in New England], but I loved it, honestly,” Brown said. “I just think it’s where I need to be. I’m happy. I’m happy with the organization. I was happiest when I was there. I’ve never had more fun playing football in my life. So I’m glad to be back.”
- Patriots’ new OLB Matt Judon called playing in New England the “best situation possible for my football career.” (Doug Kyed)
- Patriots S Cody Davis‘ two-years, $4.3 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus. His $1.1 million salary for 2021 is guaranteed and a non-guaranteed $1.4 million salary for 2022. He can also earn up to $400,000 in per-game bonuses and can receive $100,000 as a Pro Bowl incentive in both years. (Aaron Wilson)
- Patriots’ new DT Montravius Adams‘ one-year, $1.095 million deal includes a $50,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $990,000, a $30,000 roster bonus owed the first game of 2021 and a $25,000 workout bonus. (Mike Reiss)
- Patriots DE Deatrich Wise‘s four-year, $22 million extension includes a $5 million signing bonus, his base salaries of $1 million in 2021 and $4 million for 2022 are guaranteed to go along with non guaranteed salaries of $4 million and $4 million over the final two years. He can annually earn $1 million in per-game roster bonuses and another annual $2 million playing-time incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
