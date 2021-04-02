AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins’ new WR Will Fuller called himself a “vertical threat” and said he has the ability to score quickly.

“My tape speaks for itself. I’m a vertical threat,” Fuller said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “I bring an element to the Dolphins’ offense that can help other guys out and help this team continue to get better and help them to win.”

“I have the underneath skill set, too, but that’s what makes things a lot easier for me is just having the ability to score on any given play,” Fuller added. “That opens up a lot of things underneath for me, so I use that to my advantage.”

Jets

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv believes Jets’ GM Joe Douglas did a good job filling holes in free agency aside from his big signings, as he was able to make some good additions on offense such as WR Keelan Cole and RB Tevin Coleman .

did a good job filling holes in free agency aside from his big signings, as he was able to make some good additions on offense such as WR and RB . On defense, Vacchiano considers DT Sheldon Rankins , LB Jarrad Davis , CB Justin Hardee , and DE Vinny Curry to be good scheme fits for new HC Robert Saleh .

, LB , CB , and DE to be good scheme fits for new HC . Vacchiano adds that despite adding G Dan Feeney , the team is still in need of some interior line help, as well as a defensive presence as Curry is 33-years-old.

, the team is still in need of some interior line help, as well as a defensive presence as Curry is 33-years-old. Cornerback is another area where Vacchiano would like to see the team improve. He says that the team never attempted to go for a corner in free agency, and could be eyeing one of several talented cornerbacks in the second round of the draft.

Overall, Vacchiano thinks the best signing the team made is former Bengals’ DE Carl Lawson , while Davis is the riskiest. He also notes that Cole’s signing is the most under-the-radar addition that could end up having a big impact.

, while Davis is the riskiest. He also notes that Cole’s signing is the most under-the-radar addition that could end up having a big impact. According to Tony Pauline, the Jets will look at the running back position this year’s draft starting in the third round. He says that New York is high on Virginia Tech’s Khalil Herbert and UNC’s Michael Carter and have had multiple Zoom meetings with both.

Patriots

Patriots’ free-agent CB Jason McCourty indicated that the free-agent market has been impacted as a result of the decreased 2021 salary cap and is still hopeful to continue playing.

“This year in free agency has been different obviously with the cap and everything going on as a result of 2020,” McCourty said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “I just want to be somewhere where I’m wanted and an opportunity to compete and help the guys around me. As an older player, I really look forward to and love being able to mentor younger guys and be able to help them grow as well as going in there competing and trying to win games. So wherever that may be, I’m going to be excited.”

McCourty acknowledged that he’s entering his 13th year in the NFL, which could be his last before retiring.

“This will be year 13, so each year, you’re closer to the end,” said McCourty. “This could be it. So just excited to get somewhere and play football.”

Patriots’ veteran DB Devin McCourty said he’s excited for the 2021 season given New England’s activity in the defensive free-agent market.

“[I]n my 11 years there, we haven’t had an offseason like this. So it’s exciting,” said Devin McCourty, via Good Morning Football. “I think as fans and people that watch the sport, they always want their team to spend big in free agency. I’m all about trying to get a better team and going out there and competing and trying to get back to the playoffs. I’m excited, getting to meet some of these guys through texts already. But I can’t wait to get back together and start to build for this season.”