AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jets

  • Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports that there are “high-powered fans” of Sam Darnold inside the Jets organization who believe they should give him a chance with a better team around him. However, Vacchiano adds that there are also those who believe it’s time to move and draft someone like BYU QB Zach Wilson.
  • Vacchiano proposes that the Jets could select Wilson with the second pick in the draft and still hold on to Darnold. Vacchiano says that the market for Darnold has certainly died down, leaving some around the league to wonder if New York could even get a second-round pick in return for Darnold at this point.
  • The Jets will have to decide on Darnold’s fifth-year option worth $18.8 million for the 2022 season in the coming weeks, but Vacchiano says New York will “almost certainly” decline it. 

Patriots

  • Regarding Patriots S Patrick Chung announcing his retirement, Ben Volin points out that if Chung’s retirement is processed now instead of in June, his cap number for 2021 increases from $1 million to $6.116 million.
  • However, if his retirement is processed after June 1, it splits his dead money figure over two years. This would cost them $3.28 million in 2021 and $2.83 million in 2022.
  • Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga said he had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Patriots. (Aaron Wilson)

