AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Josh Tolentino of The Athletic does not see the Dolphins gambling on a running back such as Alabama’s Najee Harris or Clemson’s Travis Etienne in the first round of the draft.
- Tolentino points out that there will likely be several running backs available in the second round, including North Carolina’s Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, Virginia Tech’s Khalil Herbert, Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell, and Ohio State’s Trey Sermon.
- Tolentino absolutely believes that Miami should consider drafting Florida TE Kyle Pitts with the sixth overall pick, as he is likely the best pass catcher in the entire draft.
- Defensively, Tolentino says it wouldn’t hurt for the Dolphins to go after LB Jadeveon Clowney on a low-risk deal. If they are unable to do so, Tolentino wouldn’t be surprised if Miami drafted a pass rusher with the 18th pick, such as Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari, Miami’s Gregory Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips, and Penn State’s Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh.
- Tolentino says that LB Vince Biegel will likely bring positive energy to Miami’s defense, whether that comes on special teams or as a rotational pass-rusher.
- Albert Breer points out that Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores was in attendance for Oregon’s pro day as the team could be in play for T Penei Sewell.
Jets
- Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports that there are “high-powered fans” of Sam Darnold inside the Jets organization who believe they should give him a chance with a better team around him. However, Vacchiano adds that there are also those who believe it’s time to move and draft someone like BYU QB Zach Wilson.
- Vacchiano proposes that the Jets could select Wilson with the second pick in the draft and still hold on to Darnold. Vacchiano says that the market for Darnold has certainly died down, leaving some around the league to wonder if New York could even get a second-round pick in return for Darnold at this point.
- The Jets will have to decide on Darnold’s fifth-year option worth $18.8 million for the 2022 season in the coming weeks, but Vacchiano says New York will “almost certainly” decline it.
Patriots
- Regarding Patriots S Patrick Chung announcing his retirement, Ben Volin points out that if Chung’s retirement is processed now instead of in June, his cap number for 2021 increases from $1 million to $6.116 million.
- However, if his retirement is processed after June 1, it splits his dead money figure over two years. This would cost them $3.28 million in 2021 and $2.83 million in 2022.
- Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga said he had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Patriots. (Aaron Wilson)
