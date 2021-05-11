AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins made huge draft waves with their double draft trade to move from No. 3 to No. 12 and then back up to No. 6, giving up a first in 2022 in the process. Had they waited, it’s possible they could have pulled off the same trade the Eagles did at No. 12, flipping a third-round pick to get former Alabama WR DeVonta Smith. But to hear GM Chris Grier and HC Brian Flores tell it, they had their eyes on the other Alabama receiver, Jaylen Waddle, and wanted to make sure they got him.

“We knew that DeVonta Smith, if he was the other guy, who is a very good player, was not going to be there at 12,” Grier said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “We knew the players that we wanted would not be there at 12. We had very good intel, we’d done our work. We were 100 percent sure we were not going to get a targeted player, especially Jaylen, staying at 12. We felt we had to get to, eight was about where we said, but we wanted to get up higher. We weren’t real comfortable at eight . . . We felt six was the spot for us to get Waddle.”

Jets The Athletic’s Connor Hughes writes that while the Jets are still high on TE Chris Herndon and think he could have a lot of success in new OC Mike LaFleur’s system, UDFA TE Kenny Yeboah is instantly the most athletic guy in their tight end room, which gives him a chance to make the team.

and think he could have a lot of success in new OC system, UDFA TE is instantly the most athletic guy in their tight end room, which gives him a chance to make the team. Hughes notes UDFA OLB Hamilcar Rashed was incredibly productive at Oregon State which should at least help him latch onto the practice squad.

was incredibly productive at Oregon State which should at least help him latch onto the practice squad. He adds former BYU G Tristen Hoge is also a viable candidate to make the team as a reserve offensive lineman.

is also a viable candidate to make the team as a reserve offensive lineman. The Jets signed former Illinois LB Camilo Eifler and former Rutgers LB Brendon White , who Hughes says will compete for a role on defense and special teams, along with former Auburn DB Jordyn Peters .

and former Rutgers LB , who Hughes says will compete for a role on defense and special teams, along with former Auburn DB . Hughes mentions the signing of former SMU K Chris Naggar prompted the Jets to release Chase McLaughlin. Naggar will compete with Sam Ficken for the starting job and Hughes thinks the rookie might even be the favorite.

Patriots The Patriots have a history of gambling on injured players. Sometimes it works out terrifically, with Rob Gronkowski the prime example. Other times the Patriots get burned, like with RB Sony Michel or DT Dominique Easley. New England took another gamble in the fifth round this year on former Michigan LB Cameron McGrone with the knowledge he might not be available for a full season. “We’re not really sure what the expectation of availability is for him, but we’re prepared certainly to not have him available this year,” Patriots HC Bill Belichick said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “There are no false expectations here. He should have a good recovery and be a good player; we’ll just have to see what the timing is on that.” Neil Stratton reports the Patriots are hiring Washington scout Matt Evans to a similar role.