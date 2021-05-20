AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OT Austin Jackson jokingly mentioned some of the biggest changes in QB Tua Tagovailoa this offseason: “He’s got a beard. He’s got a beard and there’s a little more bass in his voice.” (Armando Salguero)

Jets

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes writes that Jets 2020 fourth-round OL Cameron Clark was viewed as a project when he was drafted and the reduced offseason and getting hurt last year did him no favors. The Jets are still optimistic about his future but he’s not a threat to push for a starting job unless he has a huge training camp.

Hughes notes the Jets don't want to overspend for a cornerback even if it means going into training camp with Bryce Hall and Blessuan Austin as the two starters outside.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Jets made attempts to sign Patriots QB Brian Hoyer as a backup, but he was not interested in leaving the New England area.

Patriots

Patriots S Kyle Dugger said he feels “much more comfortable” with the defensive system as he enters his second year in the league.

“I feel way more comfortable, just in general, in the defense. I feel much more comfortable,” Dugger said, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN. “I’m seeing things a little slower and a little easier. So I’m definitely feeling more comfortable already.”

Dugger mentioned that he felt the game “slow down” right before missing two games in 2020 due to an ankle injury, which required him to re-adjust when returning to the lineup.

“Right before my injury actually, me getting hurt, was actually the first game it started to slow down for me,” Dugger said. “After, of course after coming back, it was kind of just had to re-adjust. But the Denver game (Week 6) was probably when I first started to feel a little bit more comfortable and toward the end of the season, as well, things started to feel a little easier.”

Dugger said he’s been “really focused” on improving his footwork and overall technique.

“I’ve really focused on my technique and my steps, being more efficient with my feet. And making sure I was doing everything, taking out all the unnecessary movements and really just getting more comfortable with the technique,” Dugger said.

The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz lists the Patriots as a potential trade destination for Falcons WR Julio Jones .

. The Patriots signed LS Wes Farnsworth, according to his agent Brett Tessler.