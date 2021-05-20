Dolphins Sign OT Timon Parris

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they’ve signed OT Timon Parris to a contract.

Parris, 25, went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2018 before signing with Washington. He was cut by the team at the end of training camp and subsequently re-signed to the practice squad.

Parris had brief stints with the Falcons and Browns last year before eventually returning got Washington late in the season.

In 2019, Parris appeared in three games for Washington.