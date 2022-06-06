AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Matt Patricia

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel thinks the skepticism about Tua Tagovailoa‘s arm strength is overblown and points out that there isn’t any concern from his teammates.

“That’s why you hear no cause for concern from the players, because they know that too. He’s plenty fast, and the great thing is he sees the field. He’s not throwing the ball 85 yards, but I don’t see the practical application of an 85-yard throw unless you have the best offensive line in the history of football,” McDaniel said, via ProfootballTalk.

Joel Corry of CBS Sports believes that Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz and Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki are next in line for a big payday following the contract the Browns gave to TE David Njoku.

Jets OT Mekhi Becton is expected to attend mandatory minicamp after missing OTAs due to the birth of his child. (DJ Bien-Aime)

According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, a source tells him Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia is the early favorite to call plays this season. Patricia’s workload this spring has suggested he has the early lead over fellow assistant Joe Judge .

Although Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne said the team is running a new system with former OC Josh McDaniels gone, a source clarified they are just simplifying the terminology.

Howe mentions former Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower is still mulling if he wants to play but it sounds like New England wants him back if he does.

PFF's Doug Kyed reports Patriots WR N'Keal Harry will attend mandatory minicamp this week after skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason.

The Patriots held a workout for kickers Matthew Wright, Tristan Vizcaino, and John Baron. (Kyed)