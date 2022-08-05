AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Trent Brown

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they are confident with CB Byron Jones‘ rehab from offseason Achilles surgery: “We’re confident in how he’s rehabbing. If there’s a setback, we’ll be concerned.” (Safid Deen)

Jets CB Bryce Hall had high praise of S Jordan Whitehead‘s presence on the team since signing on as a free agent in March.

“Oh, he’s awesome, man,” said Hall, via Ethan Sears of the New York Post. “I think he’s a really good communicator, and another thing is, he’s a really good problem-solver. And I think that’s what you look for in safeties is somebody to be a problem-solver. When things don’t go well, how do you get us out of a tricky situation? I think he does a really good job of doing that, and you appreciate somebody playing like that as a corner.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh added that Whitehead has been a strong addition to their defense and locker room this offseason.

“Every once in a while in free agency, a guy slips, but you don’t expect those guys to get out of the building, ever,” Saleh said. “His locker room presence, his voice on the football field, his cadence pre-snap, his instinct and reactions post-snap, the jolt of energy he brings. He’s phenomenal.”

Jets WR Denzel Mims is hopeful to earn a “top” receiver role this season: “Hopefully I see myself on top. I’ve put in enough work to be there.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Mims continued that he's been working hard to improve this offseason and his goal is to earn a starting role: "I worked my tail off all offseason." (Andy Vasquez)

Mims added that he’s open to playing special teams and reiterated that he wants to be a starting receiver: “I show it everyday. It’s up to them whether they want to play me or not.” (Connor Hughes)

Pat Bastien will be an offensive on the Jets staff. He coached linebackers at Toledo. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots OT Trent Brown is down to 355 pounds in an effort to transform his game to be the dominant player that sent him to the Pro Bowl in 2019.

“I still feel like I’m the best tackle to play this game, and I feel like I can be one of the best to ever play. I’m out to prove it,” Brown said, via PFT. “So here we go. Day by day. Brick by brick.” I approached each day of this offseason, wanting to come in and be the player I know I can be,” Brown added. “I know I have a responsibility leading this team. That’s how I’m approaching each day. I think everyone is appreciative of that. I’m appreciative of everyone around me that’s working just as hard to help steer this bus in the right direction.”

Brown is hoping the extra work he put in this offseason on his body will pay off this season.

“I kinda gotta nice story along my eight years [in the league]. I’m pretty accomplished, but not as accomplished as I’d like to be,” Brown said. “There’s still some accolades I’d like to achieve and obtain. I definitely put in the work during the offseason, so I’m expecting to reap the benefits…It’s all about attention to detail and taking care of your body.”

Patriots offensive assistant Matt Patricia has called the majority of the plays on offense, with HC Bill Belichick and assistant Joe Judge working in tandem. The expectation is for Patricia to continue being the de facto OC/play caller once the season starts. (Jeff Howe)