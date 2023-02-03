AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Albert Breer reports that the Dolphins signed new DC Vic Fangio to a three-year deal worth over $4.5 million per year.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh feels they are fortunate to land former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator.

“We’re really fortunate how much he believes in us as an organization,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He could’ve sat on the couch for [three] years.”

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers praised Hackett while on the Pat McAfee Show, saying he has a close relationship with the coach from their time together in Green Bay.

“Love Hack. Hack is my guy,” Rodgers said. “Love him and Megan and the kids. They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun.”

ESPN did an offseason quarterback landing spot simulation with beat reporters standing in as the GMs of their respective teams. The Jets were willing to trade a third-round pick for Raiders QB Derek Carr but ended up signing him to a three-year, $120 million deal after Carr pushed his way to free agency.

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline writes a source told him that he's heard Jets GM Joe Douglas has been telling people they are willing to go all-in to land Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. However, they expect some competition from the Raiders.

Patriots

While there has been buzz about DeAndre Hopkins being a potential trade option for the Patriots this offseason, Jeff Howe of The Athletic mentions that it would be a “pretty major surprise.” Howe does, however, say “never say never.”

The Patriots hired Bill O'Brien to run their offense and that would likely be a hard sell for Hopkins.