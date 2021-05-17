AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Titans

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said he is confident that QB Tua Tagovailoa can improve upon his rookie season.

“Tua is an important piece,” Flores said via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “He’s been working hard. He knows where he needs to improve. We talk to him about the Year 1 to Year 2 jump. It’s a real thing. He’s more comfortable.”

Flores didn’t commit to a specific position that OL Liam Eichenberg will play this season: “Will play some right, could play some guard.” (Schad)

Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts said he had surgery on his knee in the offseason: "(Rehab) has been cool. Just taking it one day at a time. Recovery is going good." (Josh Tolentino)

Roberts wouldn't say if he would be ready for Week 1. (Barry Jackson)

Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin said the offensive playbook is different from last year: “It’s a whole new playbook. We are soaking it all in.” (Schad)

Gaskin has prioritized strengthening his knees and ankles after only playing 10 games last season, as well as doing more Pilates. Miami didn't really bring in notable competition for Gaskin as the lead back but he's not easing up: "I'm trying to compete with myself and make sure I'm the best running back I can be." (Tolentino)

The Dolphins had over 70 players at OTAs on Monday. (Ian Rapaport)

The Dolphins had first-rounder Jaelan Phillips listed as a linebacker during rookie mini-camp. (Around The NFL)

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini mentions the Jets think fifth-round S Jamien Sherwood , who is converting to outside linebacker, could win the starting job at that position.

Jets UDFA CB Isaiah Dunn received $185,000 total in guarantees while TE Kenny Yeboah had $180,000 of his deal guaranteed, per Cimini.

received $185,000 total in guarantees while TE had $180,000 of his deal guaranteed, per Cimini. NFL Media’s Kimberly Jones reports the Jets had over 80 players participate in voluntary workouts today.

Titans

Titans CB Caleb Farley said he continues to rehab from his back surgery and he is yearning to get back to playing. “I’m dying to get back on the football field,” Farley said, via Titans.com. “So that’s why I’m just waking up every day and putting everything I have to invest and getting back healthy.”

“… I’m rehabbing my butt off, trying to get in the best shape that I can possibly get in and getting ready to get back out there.” Farley also said he trusts that the team has a strong plan for getting him healthy. “They have a great plan for me and (I’m) just following that every day and working hard at it,” Farley said. “I feel like (the defense here) fits my skill set well. I think that’s why they picked me, because a scheme that I could fit in, and I’m just extremely excited to have this opportunity to bond with my teammates. “I am so eager to get back on the field, and to play football. Just having something to look at and study (with a playbook), and move forward to a certain goal, is extremely exciting.”