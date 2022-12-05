AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Titans

Dolphins

Tom Pelissero reports that Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury from which he could have returned to the game and will be expected to start Sunday night against the Chargers. QBsuffered an ankle injury from which he could have returned to the game and will be expected to start Sunday night against the Chargers.

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson remains confident in QB Mike White following the team’s loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

“He was out there, controlling the huddle, never letting the moment get too big,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It was cool to see. Looking back on it now, it’s cool to think about. I know I’d go to war for that boy. He’s got something special about him.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel gave an update on WR Treylon Burks after he took a scary hit on a touchdown catch against the Eagles. He also gave an update on the state of the team following the loss.

“I think he’s doing OK from what I’ve seen. I was able to see him at halftime and talk to him after the game,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt. “We expect that [touchdown catch] from Treylon because I know what he’s capable of. It’s unfortunate he wasn’t able to finish the game.”

“I think we’re at a crossroads,” Vrabel said following the loss, via NFL.com. “I told the team I think we’re at a crossroads with kind of how we want to continue down this season. We can’t point fingers. We have to assume that each and every one of us didn’t do a good enough job — because we didn’t. We have to come to work with greater energy and greater resolve to prepare to win a football game against a division opponent. It sucks losing. It sucks getting beat the way we did. But we got to make a decision. How much we are willing to invest and trust in what the coaches are doing, trust in what the other players are doing? I think it’s a critical time for us.” Titans QB Ryan Tannehill believes that the team will still be able to bounce back this season.

“We’re going to find out what we’re about,” Tannehill said. “I think we have a resilient group. We’re tough and we have bounced back from a lot before, and I believe we’ll bounce back from this. At the end of the day, this one’s done. It stings. It hurts. We’re all disappointed. We’re all frustrated. Mad. Angry. Every emotion you can name. But we have to be able to get over it and get ready to go win the next one.” Vrabel noted that OT Le’Raven Clark will have a chance to compete at left tackle with OT Dennis Daley. (Jim Wyatt)