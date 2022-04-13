AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins T Austin Jackson told reporters that he remains an offensive tackle, with the team wanting to try him out on the right side of the line. (Barry Jackson)

Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts on being team captain and having returning starters back next season: "I just felt like this is my defense. I'm a leader on the team. It's a no brainer for me… Every year they try to push me out. I'm still in here looking at you guys." (Cameron Wolfe)

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki gave his opinion on receiving the franchise tag this offseason: "I don't think anybody across the league would be mad at the situation … it's obviously not the end-all, be-all goal. It's more team-friendly than player-friendly. Hopefully, eventually, I get what I deserve moving forward." (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Gesicki on if he plans to play under the franchise tag as a tight end or file an appeal to qualify as a wide receiver: "I'm obviously playing, I'm here at OTAs — this is optional. I'm not a big controversy guy. I don't want to be in the headlines for the wrong reasons." (Louis-Jacques)

Gesicki is still hoping for a long-term deal with the team but it seems as though the two sides aren’t close to any agreement: “I am absolutely open to negotiation [on a long-term deal], but it’s not really up to me. … I kind of go with the flow. If they reach out, my agent will be listening.” (Adam Beasley)

Wisconsin CB Faion Hicks said that the Dolphins were among the teams he spoke to following his Pro Day: “It was crazy … I had a lot of teams come up to me.” (Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton has a workout scheduled with the Dolphins. (Jeremy Fowler)

Wake Forest OL Zach Tom has a private workout scheduled with the Dolphins. (Aaron Wilson)

Jets

Jets LT Mekhi Becton has changed his Twitter name to “Big Bust 77” as he enters a crucial season even though it’s just his third in the league. Becton is working his way back from last year’s knee injury, keeping his weight under control and looking ahead to a training camp competition for the starting left tackle job.

Jets HC Robert Saleh said Becton will be a “ball of butcher knives” by the time the regular season rolls around.

“Trust me, he hears all the noise. He definitely does that,” said former Jets OL Damien Woody, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He’s champing at the bit. It seems like everything that’s been going on, he feels like he’s being disrespected, basically.”

“Sometimes when you have success early and you read your press clippings and stuff, it can get to you,” Woody added. “You get caught up in that stuff. I think now he’s hearing some of the chatter and I think it’s starting to refocus him.”

Becton’s nutritionist essentially admitted Becton’s weight did go over 400 pounds while he was hurt last season, though he’s back in the 300s now. Becton is naturally an enormous human and Woody says he’s recommended to the former first rounder to focus on managing that and the rest will take care of itself.

“I give him my perspective of my time with coach [Bill] Belichick, and even Bill Parcells. Parcells used to say, ‘Fatigue makes cowards of us all,’ he said. “I told Mekhi, ‘Listen, you’re plenty strong. Each year, you need to get your weight down a little bit lower. It’s only going to benefit you.’ Moving forward, I told him don’t worry about the strength, just make sure you come in in top shape…

“He’s such a large human being. There are not many guys that walk the face of the earth that are that big. He’s just a unique athlete, but he has to understand that when you’re that big, you’re more susceptible to injuries.”

Patriots

Brown QB E.J. Perry has a pre-draft visit with the Patriots. (Mike Reiss)

The Patriots have a pre-draft visit with the Patriots. (Mike Reiss)
The Patriots have a private workout scheduled with Duke RB Mateao Durant. (Ryan Fowler)

The Patriots will host Boston College OT Tyler Vrabel for a local visit. He's the son of Titans HC Mike Vrabel. (Jordan Schultz)