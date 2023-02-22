AFC Notes: Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets, Mike White, Patriots, Devin McCourty

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa announced that he is planning to train in Judo in order to learn how to fall in a manner that doesn’t result in his head hitting the turf.

“We’ve got a plan set up,” Tua told Yahoo Sports. “I’ll be doing Judo on Fridays just so that I can kind of figure out understanding my body and how to fall. . . . Just trying to help myself.”

“I’ve had all the information that I need to move forward with the decision that I made with me and my wife and my family,” Tagovailoa added. “You’re playing this sport understanding and knowing the precautions. These things can happen. It’s football. It’s a physical sport.”

Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins are hiring Eagles defensive quality control Joe Kasper as their new safeties coach.

Jets

The Jets plan to go big-game hunting at quarterback this offseason, which leaves cult hero and former backup QB Mike White on the outs in all likelihood. White will have options in free agency as a high-level backup at least and he’s hoping to find some stability.

“With these past couple of years, everything is so up and down with no guarantees, especially in this profession,” White said at the end of the season via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “If anything, just for my wife and I, [we’d like] some stability, hopefully, is what we’re looking for. I just want the right situation, and I’m sure that’ll present itself at some point.”

Patriots

When appearing on The Patriots Report with Christopher Price, veteran S Devin McCourty said he is going to take time with family to go over his decision on whether to continue his NFL career.

“I’ve gone back and forth. I think a good thing is I actually have a vacation coming up with the family. I’m going to go hangout with J [Jason McCourty] for a week,” McCourty said. “I think just being able to get away from football, especially as you get older—I think it helps you put things in perspective doing other things.”

McCourty expects to make a decision about his future around early March ahead of free agency.

“…I think it’ll be early March, like second week in March we’ll start to, I think for me and my wife, decide and plan what the next year looks like. I think that’s around the time free agency will be coming up. So it’ll be the right time to really start digging in and make a decision.”

Patriots OT Conor McDermott signed a two-year, $3.6 million extension that includes $750,000 in playing-time incentives each year to bring the max value to $5.1 million. (Field Yates)

signed a two-year, $3.6 million extension that includes $750,000 in playing-time incentives each year to bring the max value to $5.1 million. (Field Yates) Lane DE Andrew Farmer spoke with the Patriots at the HBCU Combine. (Justin Melo)