AFC Notes: Donte Jackson, Riley Moss, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos CB Riley Moss is heading into the final year of his contract but says he isn’t giving it much thought at this point, believing things will work out the way they are meant to.

“To be honest, no. It’ll handle itself out like it always has,” Moss said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “I trust in God, and I trust in myself, and I’m just going to go out, do my thing, continue to do my thing, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Chargers

Chargers CB Donte Jackson earned a two-year deal with the Chargers after strong play with the Steelers. Jackson feels he is one of the league’s best cornerbacks and is a team-first player, something he learned during his first four seasons with the Panthers.

“Just to keep the foot on the pedal,” Jackson said of his plans for the season, via Omar Navarro of the team website. “I feel like the last two seasons I’ve emerged, to me personally, as one of the top corners in the league. That’s just kind of how I feel, so just adding to that.”

“I’m team first, so I don’t have a personal agenda,” Jackson noted. “I don’t have any personal goals but to be the best teammate I could be. Just blessed to have a group of guys that share that same mindset. Nobody is selfish. Nobody has selfish goals.”

Chiefs

Chiefs cornerbacks Nohl Williams and first-round pick Mansoor Delane will be competing to replace Pro Bowler Trent McDuffie, who was traded to the Rams.

“It gives me an opportunity to step up and try to fill their shoes,” Williams said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “Really, the whole room has got to step up because those are two good guys. You know, I would be lying if [I said the coaching staff] don’t expect a lot from me, but I’m ready for it. I’m going to keep preparing.”

“For sure, [I’m] way more comfortable than last year,” Williams added. “The terminology is easier. It’s more ingrained into my brain now, the scheme. The second year in the defense, you should catch on or you’re not studying.”

“He jumped out on tape,” DC Steve Spagnuolo said of Delane. “We all felt like he was the top corner in this class. I was really intrigued by his story. I think he could’ve come out after his last year there at Virginia Tech — or thought about it. But the information that we gathered was that he wanted to be challenged a little bit more, so you go to LSU. That speaks volumes about a guy — and to have a really good year at LSU — so hopeful that he can be a good player for us.”

“I take pride in my cerebral part of the game,” Delane said. “I try to understand my alignment and my splits to help give me an advantage before the play even happens. You just try to eliminate routes. If it’s a cut split or a wider split, there’s only so many routes you can do. Eliminating the route tree makes the game easier.”