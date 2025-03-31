AFC Notes: Dre Greenlaw, George Paton, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Denver signed former 49ers OLB Dre Greenlaw to a three-year deal this offseason after Greenlaw became a free agent for the first time in his career. San Francisco LB Fred Warner believes the best of Greenlaw is yet to come after six years in the league.

“In my opinion, he’s just getting started,” Warner said, via Luca Evans of The Denver Post. “He’s still so young in this game. And unfortunately for us (the Broncos) got him at the perfect time, man, where you can expect a lot of great things from him going forward in Denver.”

“We’ll always be brothers, man. And I love him to death, and I know he’s going to ball out in Denver for sure.”

Broncos

Chiefs

Chiefs LS James Winchester is tied with TE Travis Kelce with 25 post-season games played, the most in franchise history. He recently commented on re-signing with Kansas City and where things stand for him in the future.

“My answer has never changed. You just take it one year at a time, and I think being where your feet are is kind of the way to go about that,” Winchester said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Take it year-by-year – I would say, coin the term that someone used a long time ago is like ‘Icing on the Cake.’ I’ve had the opportunity to be with the team for a very long time, and none of that is taken for granted, but you know we still have a job to do. You still train like you want to be the best that you can be at your job every year. That’s just a year-by-year deal.”

“I think earlier in your career, you’re more concerned with getting that big deal and signing for multiple years,” Winchester added. “For me, I’m thrilled to just be back on the team one year at a time. I think every season, we evaluate as a family where we are and what we’re doing, and this year, we did the same. You see the team that you’re on, the people that I get to go to work with every day, the future Hall of Famers, and then so many great guys on the team and in this organization, and you just go, ‘There’s nowhere, else that I would rather be.’ There are so many who would love to play for an organization like Kansas City and to be able to do that for another year, it was a no-brainer that yes, we wanted to go another season.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on LB Josh Uche: “Probably wasn’t a great fit for what we do. And we got him late and we were trying to work him in. That’s a tougher deal to do. Would have liked to see him throughout training camp so we have time to get him in there and go. By the time we got him, we were rolling. I’m not sure the fit was exactly what our defense (needed). …He’s a great kid.” (Zach Berman)