AFC Notes: Eric DeCosta, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are not expected to make a big move in free agency to bring in an expensive wide receiver but could still wind up adding an inexpensive veteran or prospect via the draft.

“It’s very doubtful the Browns will make a big move (read expensive) for a receiver,” Pluto wrote. “They want to upgrade that area of the team, but they believe they have two Pro Bowlers in Amari Cooper and David Njoku. One of the parts of adding new coaches to the offense is to make better use of Njoku’s pass-catching ability. I expect them to add a less expensive veteran receiver, and probably draft another receiver. But that could happen in the middle rounds.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is confident that the team will continue to build for 2024 by bringing in veteran free agents as they have over the past few seasons.

“That’s partly their own ability as players and their desire at this stage in their careers, but I also think it’s this place,” DeCosta said, via RavensWire.com. “Players come in here, and they’re part of our strength and conditioning program and the way that we practice and the way that we coach. Other players and the vibe that this place has – you guys see it at practice every day – we’ve become a place where veteran players can come and succeed and really play well. There are a lot of reasons for that – the performance stuff that we do upstairs and the wellness stuff that we do and nutrition with [director of sports nutrition] Sarah [Snyder] and [football performance coordinator] Sam [Rosengarten] and the trainers and [head coach] John [Harbaugh] and his program. Guys come in here and flourish, and so it speaks to that, but also to the type of guys that they are – [Kyle] Van Noy, [Jadeveon] Clowney, [Arthur] Maulet, [Ronald] Darby, all those guys. Those guys are wired the right way, and they really, really wanted to win this year. They saw a potential to win this year, and they hit the ground running, and they played very well.”

Steelers

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren is excited to work with new OC Arthur Smith given he’s a coach who likes to run the ball.

“I’m excited,” Warren said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s really all I know about him is that I’ve heard he likes to run the ball. That’s kind of been the identity we’re trying to establish the past couple years, I guess, so I’m excited to see what he brings to the table.”

Steelers RB Najee Harris is hopeful Smith can emulate his offense as the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2019-2020.

“I really don’t know about him and what he did in Atlanta,” Harris said. “I know a little bit of when he was in Tennessee with Derrick. Hopefully, he can bring that to the Steelers.”

Smith said any offense he runs will be a “physical brand” and dominate the line of scrimmage.

“Certainly, with our offense, we’ve clearly adapted to the strengths of our players, but there’s a certain identity we want to have,” Smith said. “Any offense I’ve been a part of, it’s gonna be a physical brand. We want to win the line of scrimmage.”