AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Draft Visits, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- The Broncos cancelled a 30 visit with Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion after trading their first-round pick for WR Jaylen Waddle. (Luca Evans)
- Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher and TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr have 30 visits with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
- Florida DT Caleb Banks has eight top 30 visits scheduled, including with the Broncos. (Zach Goodall)
- Indiana RB Kaelon Black will take a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
- Washington RB Jonah Coleman has a 30 visit set up with the Broncos. (Arye Pulli)
- Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers will visit the Broncos. (Chris Tomasson)
- Illinois G Josh Gesky will take a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said he had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)
- Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan and OL Evan Beerntsen met with the Broncos at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Boston College OT Jude Bowry took a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- Missouri OT Keagen Trost took a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. and LB Trey Moore spoke with the Broncos at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- SMU RB T.J. Harden met with the Broncos around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)
- Florida DL Caleb Banks is taking a top-30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)
Chargers
- Florida DT Caleb Banks has eight top 30 visits scheduled, including with the Chargers. (Zach Goodall)
- Missouri DE Zion Young has over 10 30 visits on his schedule, including with the Chargers. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis has over a dozen 30 visits scheduled, including with the Chargers. (Mike Garafolo)
- Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas has a private workout with the Chargers. (Aaron Wilson)
Raiders
- Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza will visit the Raiders. (Ian Rapoport)
- Alabama WR Germie Bernard said he had a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Vincent Bonsignore)
- Arizona CB Treydan Stukes had 14 formal Combine interviews, including with the Raiders. (Justin Melo)
- Missouri DT Chris McClellan visited the Raiders. (Billy Marshall)
- Georgia CB Daylen Everette has a 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Arye Pulli)
- Virginia DE Mitchell Melton will take a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said his 30 visit schedule includes the Raiders. (Justin Melo)
- Cincinnati LB Jack Dingle will take a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion will have a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas has a private workout with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)
- Cincinnati LB Jake Golday had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (Justin Melo)
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