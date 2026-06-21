AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Jaylen Waddle, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos made headlines by trading for WR Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins. Broncos OC Davis Webb compared the acquisition of Waddle to when the Bills landed Stefon Diggs while he was playing for Buffalo in 2020.

“There’s some similarities to when I was with Josh Allen going into Year 3. There’s some similarities of what’s started to happen here. But man, he’s good, and I’ve just enjoyed the person and just watching him work. He is a blessing to be around. He’s a multiplier, he’s a thermostat,” Webb said, via Luca Evans.

Chiefs

Chiefs DE Ashton Gillotte said he wasn’t excited about his rookie season and is looking forward to building on a better second year.

“I’m being honest, I didn’t like how I looked on film, but that’s because I’ve always been my worst critic, but I think there’s some things I can learn from,” Gillotte said, via Chiefs Wire. “I don’t think I moved like myself or played exactly how I wanted to play, but those are all things I can learn from. It’s a journey. Not everybody’s journey is going to be the same; you’re not always going to click how you want at first. I’m just trying to keep patient, give it up to God, and just let it come to fruition.”

Raiders

The Raiders go into the 2026 with quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza. When asked about signs that Mendoza is ready to play, assistant HC Mike McCoy said it will be a “gut decision” and that they have a “detailed plan” on Mendoza’s development.

“I think it’s a gut decision at certain times with certain players, and every player and every team is different,” McCoy said, via Paul Gutierrez of the team’s site. “What is the situation of the organization?.. We have a plan. We have a detailed plan on how we’re going to do this thing, and it all plays itself out over time.”

Cousins said he is leaning on McCoy’s coaching knowledge and asking him a lot of questions.

“Having been a head coach, having been with Peyton [Manning] and Philip [Rivers], I’m going to ask him questions about that, what he’s learned, what he knows, I’ll ask him about situations,” Cousins said. “He isn’t in the quarterback room too often, but he’s kind of near us during practice. He kind of does a good job facilitating a lot of things at practice. So, I love to pick his brain, too. I just want to ask, ‘What were their habits? What worked well for them? Why were they successful? When they weren’t successful, why was that?'”

Klint Kubiak also enters his first year as a head coach. McCoy said he’s been giving Kubiak advice on the daily preparations of his role.

“I was very fortunate in San Diego in 2013 to have Ken Whisenhunt on my staff, and so it was great to have a guy that’s been in your role,” McCoy said. “Klint and I have talked a number of times. There’s so many things that come across your desk, and sometimes you go, ‘I’ve got to do that?’ or ‘I’ve got to answer that question?’ I mean, ‘Yeah, you’re the head coach, and you better answer all those things.’ So, I love helping him every day. It’s always something different, but I’m here for him and help him lead and get the team prepared week in and week out, regardless what the situation is.”