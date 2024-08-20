AFC Notes: Gardner Minshew, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix shined in the team’s second preseason game on Sunday, leading them to a 27-2 win. Denver HC Sean Payton was impressed by the performance but wouldn’t name Nix the starter over QBs Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham yet.

“Listen, he’s played well,” Payton said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I’m not announcing any starting quarterback tonight. I’ll let you guys know when the time comes, but I thought he played well.”

“You feel his comfort level as he continues to get used to the calls coming in. You’ve got to feel the poise when he’s playing. I thought he was sharp, obviously, I think he was 8 for 9. He does a good job of distributing the football, understanding zones, man-to-man, what coverage concepts we’re getting.”

According to James Palmer, the plan with Nix is to earn the starting job and not have anything handed to him, which explains why Payton has yet to name him the starter.

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Louis Rees-Zammit made his debut at Arrowhead Stadium in his first season in the NFL after playing professional rugby in Wales. Rees-Zammit feels good about his first action and is looking forward to building on it in the future.

“I got to experience [the atmosphere] a little bit today. I am excited for another game here next week and then we will see what happens,” Rees-Zammit said, via Adam Kyriacou of Planet Rugby. “I’m trying my hardest. I’m working hard in training every day to show what I can do. The more reps I get, the better I’ll get so I’m excited to see what’s going to happen next week and obviously in the future.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s status: “We’re just playing it by ear and how he feels. … We’re heading in the right direction. It’s a sensitive deal. … We’re just trying to make sure he’s comfortable & can function.” (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce detailed why he named QB Gardner Minshew the starter over QB Aidan O’Connell.

“A lot of things went into it,” Pierce said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “It wasn’t based off of [Saturday] night. There’s a lot of factors. So, we feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity to get off to a fast start, and that’s what we’re going with. We support him, our team’s behind it, our staff’s behind it, the organization’s behind it.”

The Raiders announced that they claimed LB Jackson Mitchell off of waivers from the Panthers.