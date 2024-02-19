AFC Notes: Garett Bolles, Aidan O’Connell, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

“I haven’t suffered an injury like that until then,” Allegretti said on The Jim Rome Show. “I immediately knew. It was something that you heard a pop, you felt it, and knowing minimal about anatomy knew that something was wrong in my elbow. Because my elbow is not supposed to bend that way. Fortunately, we had the two-minute warning, and I had a couple seconds to gather myself, figure out that my arm still bent and I was able to go. It was a tough situation, but fortunate enough I was able to still play. Stepping in for a guy like Joe, first of all, it’s a challenge. He’s been one of the best guards in the league for the past five years. I took that upon myself to step in and make sure that there was no drop-off.”

“I would say, for me, I don’t think you’ll ever experience a nine or 10,” Allegretti admitted when asked about the pain of the injury. “If you do it’s going to be something really, really bad. So I was probably in that six or seven [range] right when it happened after I processed it. And then at halftime we were able to get the cream on it, massage it a little bit and then throw a brace on it. I was probably playing at about a five. It was one of those things that I could confidently use the arm knowing that most likely the UCL was already gone, so I wasn’t going to tear it any worse. So if I could deal with the pain, I could play. So it was one of those things. One of our backup offensive lineman, he has a masters in biology and he wanted to go be a doctor when he was done. He told me, he goes, ‘Listen, you don’t need a UCL to play offensive line.’ I was like, alright, I don’t know what that means, but I don’t need it, I’m good.’ So I was able to go.”

Raiders

New Raiders OC Luke Getsy has high praise for 2023 fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell during his official introduction with Las Vegas.

“Without even knowing him or talking to him about anything yet, I could tell you right now that guy has got to be someone that prepares his butt off and is a great teammate,” Getsy said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“I mean, for the guys to rally around him the way that I saw from the outside looking in, and for him to go perform in the way that he did in the end of that season, that just speaks volumes. So, I’m excited to get to know him, excited to work with him for sure.”